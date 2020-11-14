CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Big pictures from a tiny projector.
The tiny PH30N is a tiny, 720p battery-powered projector.
It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.
The USB connection is only 0.5-amp, which might not be enough to power all streaming sticks. Some work, some don't.
A nicely simple layout for the remote.
There's no zoom, just manual focus.
Audio is provided by a 1-watt speaker, so it's not very loud.
Navigate from the top, if you want.
A tripod mount is always welcome.
Oddly, the diminutive PH30N comes with a large (in comparison) power brick and a thick power cable.
Check out LG CineBeam PH30N: Palm-size projector for our full review.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: LG CineBeam PH30N is a true pocket projector
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.