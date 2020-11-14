CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

LG CineBeam PH30N is a true pocket projector

Big pictures from a tiny projector.

LG PH30N
1 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

LG PH30N

The tiny PH30N is a tiny, 720p battery-powered projector.

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Hand held
2 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Hand held

It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Back panel
3 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Back panel

The USB connection is only 0.5-amp, which might not be enough to power all streaming sticks. Some work, some don't.

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Remote
4 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

A nicely simple layout for the remote.

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Lens
5 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lens

There's no zoom, just manual focus.

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Sounding softly
6 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Sounding softly

Audio is provided by a 1-watt speaker, so it's not very loud.

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Controls
7 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Controls

Navigate from the top, if you want.

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Tripod mount
8 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Tripod mount

A tripod mount is always welcome.

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Cables
9 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Cables

Oddly, the diminutive PH30N comes with a large (in comparison) power brick and a thick power cable.

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review
PH30N
10 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

PH30N

Check out LG CineBeam PH30N: Palm-size projector for our full review.  

$387 at Amazon
Read Full Review

More Galleries

37 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

37 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

38 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

74 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
'Harry Potter' spells, ranked

'Harry Potter' spells, ranked

15 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

14 Photos
The iPhone 12 Pro Max looks premium in gold

The iPhone 12 Pro Max looks premium in gold

26 Photos