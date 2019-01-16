Let Mirror guide you through your home workouts

CNET también está disponible en español.

Mirror is a $1,495 mirror that also has a built-in LCD screen with a variety of workout classes. 

Mirror is only available in the United States. At the current exchange rate, $1,495 converts to roughly £1,170 and AU$2,050. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
See yourself in the mirror to check your form while you workout.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Your purchase comes with four long resistance bands for stretching and strength training workouts. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
There's also a heart-rate monitor included with your purchase, as well as two smaller loop resistance bands. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Mirror motivates you while you workout and estimates the number of calories you've burned and real-time heart-rate readings. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Some workouts suggest using the included resistance bands. All of them are labeled based on their level of resistance from light to heavy. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It's easy to see yourself and follow along with the fitness instructor at the same time.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
