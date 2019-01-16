Let Mirror guide you through your home workouts

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Mirror is a $1,495 mirror that also has a built-in LCD screen with a variety of workout classes.
Mirror is only available in the United States. At the current exchange rate, $1,495 converts to roughly £1,170 and AU$2,050.
See yourself in the mirror to check your form while you workout.
Your purchase comes with four long resistance bands for stretching and strength training workouts.
There's also a heart-rate monitor included with your purchase, as well as two smaller loop resistance bands.
Mirror motivates you while you workout and estimates the number of calories you've burned and real-time heart-rate readings.
Some workouts suggest using the included resistance bands. All of them are labeled based on their level of resistance from light to heavy.
It's easy to see yourself and follow along with the fitness instructor at the same time.