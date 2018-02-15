CNET también está disponible en español.

Lensbaby adds a twist to its latest special-effects lens, the Burnside 35. In addition to the native swirly bokeh like that of the Twist 60, there's a second aperture with which you dial in the degree of vignetting and saturation.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The second aperture closes above the first, which adds vignetting and allows in less light, making the image look darker and more saturated. 

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Because it has six blades instead of eight, the out-of-focus highlights also have a slightly different quality.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The lens has a traditional round eight-blade aperture; the effect slider has a polygonal six-blade aperture that overlays the first to cover the edges of the frame.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The lens comes in Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony A, Pentax K, Micro Four Thirds, Sony E, Fuji X and Samsung NX mounts.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The design of the Burnside is most like Lensbaby's Velvet line, all-metal with no drop-in lenses like the company's lower-end lenses.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Like the Velvet lenses, the focus ring has good tension, and you do have to rotate it a lot to get from one end of the focus range to the other.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Lensbaby Burnside 35 adds a new layer of effect control

