Lenovo Yoga A940 adds novelty to its Surface Studio-like design

Lenovo Yoga A940

Underscreen lighting

One of the nice touches is a strip of lights under the display so you can find objects on your desk when you're working in the dark. There's also a pair of speakers here so the sound comes at you when the display is tilted.

Precision Dial

Lenovo's take on the a secondary input device like the Microsoft Dial is a USB device that can plug into the USB ports on either side of the display. The color of the light changes depending upon what application you're in. It maps to keystroke commands in the software, and comes ready for some Adobe Creative Cloud applications.

Hinged display

It pulls down and out like the Studio, tilting to a 25-degree angle for drawing.

Peripheral dock

Another nice touch is the ability to stow the keyboard, mouse and Active Pen beneath the display when it's not in use or when you're, say, playing games with a controller.

Wireless charger

The base has a Qi-compatible charger as well.

Active Pen niche

The charging pad section has a niche for the Active Pen to keep it from rolling.

Speakers in the base

Two front-facing speakers line the base.

Camera switch

The webcam on top of the display has one of Lenovo's physical shutters to cover the camera when not in use.

Side ports

On the left side is an SD card slot, USB-A, and USB-C connectors and a headphone jack.

Back connectors

On the back left side are four USB-A connectors, an HDMI-out port and an Ethernet jack.

Lenovo Yoga A940

Keep going for more photos of the A940.

Lenovo Yoga A940

Lenovo Yoga A940

Lenovo Yoga A940

Lenovo Yoga A940

Lenovo Yoga A940

Lenovo Yoga A940

