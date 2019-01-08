Lenovo Yoga A940 adds novelty to its Surface Studio-like design

One of the nice touches is a strip of lights under the display so you can find objects on your desk when you're working in the dark. There's also a pair of speakers here so the sound comes at you when the display is tilted.
Lenovo's take on the a secondary input device like the Microsoft Dial is a USB device that can plug into the USB ports on either side of the display. The color of the light changes depending upon what application you're in. It maps to keystroke commands in the software, and comes ready for some Adobe Creative Cloud applications.