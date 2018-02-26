Lenovo tweaks the design for Yoga 730 models, debuts Flex 14

The Lenovo Yoga 730, which comes in both 13- and 15-inch versions, looks the same on the outside. But it gets some extra connections and an upgrade to its eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors -- all at somewhat cheaper entry-level prices.
The switch to eighth-generation processors may help extend the Yogas' battery life, which it can really use if you opt for the draining discrete Nvidia GPU and a 4K display. Lenovo says that it can add two hours of life from 15 minutes of charging, and on the whole has eked out another 30 minutes to an hour on rated battery life for both systems.
The Flex 14 name replaces an old, old model; the new one is similar to the 14-inch Flex 5 but with more modern components and a more streamlined design. They include an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 and an option of an Nividia discrete mobile GPU, the MX130.