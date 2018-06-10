Lenovo Legion gaming laptops and desktops march into E3 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Legion Y7000 (left) retains a more traditional budget-gaming-laptop design, while the Y730 and Y530 (middle and right), get a sleek makeover, new thermals an upgraded components.
The update to this budget Legion keeps the aesthetic of the older models with updated internals.
The two laptops are essentially the same on the outside, though the Y730 has more lighting options and more powerful graphics and display options, and is therefore a bit bigger.
A lot of gaming laptop designs have front-forward hinges, which lends it stability when the screen is tilted at certain angles.
The majority of connectors are still on the back of the Y530 and Y730.
The connections include USB-C, mini DisplayPort, a USB Type-A, and HDMI.
The vent design is more subtle than before as well.
Lenovo uses the thin bezel displays that are becoming popular in slim gaming designs.
The new logo is more subtle as well.
The new hinge goes all the way across rather than just the middle as it was before.
There's a Type-A connector on the right as well.
Lenovo added a texture to the lid, which gives it a premium feel.
It pulls in cool air from below and vents out the side.
It has two distinct buttons.
The front is thinner than the back, which houses the heat-generating components and fans.
After mocking Dell for placing its webcams at the base of the display for an up-nose view, Lenovo did it on the Y530 and Y730.
The Y730 supports RGB lighting out the bottom.
It also supports illumination out the back vents.
On the right side there's a single USB Type-A connection.
The Y7000 has the old center hinge, but gets the new, poor webcam placement.
Like the other laptops, the Y7000 has connections on the back: USB-C, mini DisplayPort, USB Type-A, HDMI and Ethernet.
It retains the thick profile of yesteryear's Legions.
There it is again.
It doesn't have the distinct buttons that the other models do.
One premium touch the Y7000 does get are thinner bezels on the display.
It has a single USB Type-A connection and a headset jack.
It's not as slim in the front as the other models.
The redesigned compact desktop looks completely different and more like a deep fryer than Darth Vader.
You can open the C730 via a single latch.
Lenovo's redesigned logo shrinks the graphic and lights it up across the line.
An elastic strap keeps your cables in control. It's low tech but does the job.
It's got the same set connections as the tower, six USB Type-A, a headset jack and Ethernet.
Six USB Type-A connections, Ethernet and another headset jack are on the back.
Two USB Type-A ports, a headset jack and mic input join the power button on the top of the desktop.
It has a lot more visible fans than previously. (This isn't the final finish.)
A basic, fast and inexpensive 25-inch display for esports.
