Lenovo Legion gaming laptops and desktops march into E3 2018

A trio of new gaming laptops

The Legion Y7000 (left) retains a more traditional budget-gaming-laptop design, while the Y730 and Y530 (middle and right), get a sleek makeover, new thermals an upgraded components. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
1
of 44

Legion Y7000

The update to this budget Legion keeps the aesthetic of the older models with updated internals.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
2
of 44

Legion Y530 and Y730

The two laptops are essentially the same on the outside, though the Y730 has more lighting options and more powerful graphics and display options, and is therefore a bit bigger.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
3
of 44

Front-forward hinge on Y530 and Y730

A lot of gaming laptop designs have front-forward hinges, which lends it stability when the screen is tilted at certain angles.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
4
of 44

Connections on back

The majority of connectors are still on the back of the Y530 and Y730.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
5
of 44

Back connections

The connections include USB-C, mini DisplayPort, a USB Type-A, and HDMI.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
6
of 44

More subtle vents

The vent design is more subtle than before as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
7
of 44

Thinner bezels

Lenovo uses the thin bezel displays that are becoming popular in slim gaming designs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
8
of 44

Legion Y530

The new logo is more subtle as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
9
of 44

Updated hinge

The new hinge goes all the way across rather than just the middle as it was before.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
10
of 44

Right side

There's a Type-A connector on the right as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
11
of 44

Texture

Lenovo added a texture to the lid, which gives it a premium feel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
12
of 44

Fans

It pulls in cool air from below and vents out the side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
13
of 44

Legion Y530 and Y730 touchpad

It has two distinct buttons.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
14
of 44

Profile

The front is thinner than the back, which houses the heat-generating components and fans.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
15
of 44

Poorly placed webcam

After mocking Dell for placing its webcams at the base of the display for an up-nose view, Lenovo did it on the Y530 and Y730.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
16
of 44

Y730 RGB lighting

The Y730 supports RGB lighting out the bottom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
17
of 44

Y730 RGB lighting

It also supports illumination out the back vents.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
18
of 44

More RGB lighting on the Y730

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
19
of 44

Legion Y7000

On the right side there's a single USB Type-A connection. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
20
of 44

Legion Y7000 hinge

The Y7000 has the old center hinge, but gets the new, poor webcam placement.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
21
of 44

Legion Y7000 connectors

Like the other laptops, the Y7000 has connections on the back: USB-C, mini DisplayPort, USB Type-A, HDMI and Ethernet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
22
of 44

Legion Y7000

It retains the thick profile of yesteryear's Legions.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
23
of 44

Y7000 webcam

There it is again.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
24
of 44

Legion Y7000 touchpad

It doesn't have the distinct buttons that the other models do.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
25
of 44

Thinner bezels

One premium touch the Y7000 does get are thinner bezels on the display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
26
of 44

Legion Y7000 left side

It has a single USB Type-A connection and a headset jack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
27
of 44

Legion Y7000 front

It's not as slim in the front as the other models.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
28
of 44

Lenovo Legion C730

The redesigned compact desktop looks completely different and more like a deep fryer than Darth Vader.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
29
of 44

Just pull the latch

You can open the C730 via a single latch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
30
of 44

Logo

Lenovo's redesigned logo shrinks the graphic and lights it up across the line.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
31
of 44

Legion C730 cable manager

An elastic strap keeps your cables in control. It's low tech but does the job.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
32
of 44

Legion C730 connections

It's got the same set connections as the tower, six USB Type-A, a headset jack and Ethernet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
33
of 44

Legion T730

Six USB Type-A connections, Ethernet and another headset jack are on the back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
34
of 44

Legion T730 top

Two USB Type-A ports, a headset jack and mic input join the power button on the top of the desktop.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
35
of 44

Legion T730

It has a lot more visible fans than previously. (This isn't the final finish.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
36
of 44

Lenovo Legion Y25f

A basic, fast and inexpensive 25-inch display for esports.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
37
of 44

The Y530 and Y7000

Just captionless photos from here on in.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
38
of 44

Legion C730 power button

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
39
of 44

Lenovo Legion C730

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
40
of 44

Visible insides

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
41
of 44

Legion C730

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
42
of 44

The new Legion notebooks

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
43
of 44

The three Legion laptops

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
44
of 44
