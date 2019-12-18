Lego, Kenner, and more: These rare Star Wars toys are on Amazon... for a price

For that Star Wars fan who has everything...

You've done the Black Friday thing. You've scoured Walmart and Target. But there's always that one person who needs something... different. Well, if that person always preorders tickets for the next Star Wars movie, and if that person can stand to wait a little longer for a gift, we've got a few ideas.

These rare Star Wars toys are mostly sold by third-party sellers... so don't count on them necessarily arriving in time for Christmas. But the wait? So, so worth it.

One of the earliest-action figure depictions of R2, this R2-D2 vintage 1978 large action figure doesn't have any bells or whistles, but it is really big and really expensive. Price at last look: About $299.