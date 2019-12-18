Lego, Kenner, and more: These rare Star Wars toys are on Amazon... for a price

You've done the Black Friday thing. You've scoured Walmart and Target. But there's always that one person who needs something... different. Well, if that person always preorders tickets for the next Star Wars movie, and if that person can stand to wait a little longer for a gift, we've got a few ideas.
These rare Star Wars toys are mostly sold by third-party sellers... so don't count on them necessarily arriving in time for Christmas. But the wait? So, so worth it.
One of the earliest-action figure depictions of R2, this R2-D2 vintage 1978 large action figure doesn't have any bells or whistles, but it is really big and really expensive. Price at last look: About $299.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:SDFelling via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 50
Han Solo 1977 vintage 'small head' figure
The "small head" Han Solo is one of the rarest variants of any original Star Wars figure, and one of the most valuable. Even out of their packaging, they can fetch hundreds of dollars. Price at last look: About: $100.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:MeGoMedia via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 50
Vintage Jabba the Hutt dungeon playset
Own an original version of Jabba's palace, complete with the crime lord himself, as well as laughing goon Salacious Crumb. Why it looks a lot like a space-age hot plate is anyone's guess. Price at last look: About $125.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Horse and Rider Tack via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 50
Two vintage Jawas action figures
What's better than one desert scavenger? Two desert scavengers, of course. These two unpackaged figures don't come with any accessories, but they do have their original cloaks. Price at last look: About $130.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:TheToyVault via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 50
Vintage Return of the Jedi B-wing fighter
Remember B-wings? No? Even Starwars.com calls them "Perhaps the oddest-looking starfighter in the Rebel Alliance fleet." But they played a vital role in taking out the second Death Star, so they've got that going for them. Price at last look: About $130.40.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:ToyWiz via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
11
of 50
1981 Slave One Boba Fett vehicle
Perhaps no minor character in cinema fired the imaginations of so many people like bounty hunter Boba Fett. From his arsenal of weapons to his steam-iron-esque ship, Boba had it all. What a shame that he got eaten by the sarlacc. Price at last look: About $100.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:WelcomeToTheFunhouse via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
13
of 50
1985 Dulok shaman with coin and staff
A Grinch-type species of hunter aliens, Duloks first appeared in the 1985 animated series Ewoks, which lasted just two seasons. They've never been seen in any live-action Star Wars film. Price at last look: About $300.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Bankstons via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
18
of 50
Kenner Vintage 1983 Star Wars Return of the Jedi speeder bike
If you shelled out for the vintage Imperial Biker Scout, you basically have to pay for the baddie to have something to ride. After all, what good is a Biker Scout without a bike? Price at last look: About $300.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Lost in Time Vintage Toy Store via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
19
of 50
1978 Snaggletooth action figure
While Snaggletooth was one of aliens glimpsed in the Mos Eisley cantina, Kenner's rare "Blue Snaggletooth" figure depicts a version of an alien of that species named "Zutmore" who briefly appeared in the "Star Wars Holiday Special." Obviously. Price at last look: About $260, unpackaged.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:StrikerCCGTCG via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 50
1981 Yoda the Jedi Master game
The first waves of Star Wars merchandise weren't all action figures and vehicles. You could also play this board game, which was basically a slightly more complex Candy Land, only with Yoda. Watch out for those Jedi Trials! Price at last look: Around $217.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:SandBSales via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21
of 50
1983 Cloud City pilot figure
The Cloud City pilot flew the twin-pod fighter that escorted the Millennium Falcon to land in the giant city floating above Bespin. While the figure was released to coincide with Return of the Jedi, Cloud City doesn't actually appear in that film -- it's from 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, of course. Price at last look: About $126.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Wallsparks via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
23
of 50
Vintage Return of the Jedi Yoda
Long before Baby Yoda charmed social media, there was actual Yoda. This original figure, made by the long-gone British toy company Palitoy, has similar wide eyes, but is a lot harder to find. Price at last look: About $800.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:CSARTANDCOLLECTIBLES via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
24
of 50
1977 vintage Destroy Death Star board game
One of the first Star Wars board games ever released, the battery-powered Destroy Death Star lets you command a flight of X-wings in their mission to… you know, destroy the Death Star. Price at last look: About $140.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Brothers Vintage Toys via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
25
of 50
1978 8-Inch Jawa figure
At 8 inches tall, this rare figure, depicting one of the hooded scavengers on Tatooine, isn't much taller than the actual Jawas from A New Hope. It comes with a hooded cloak and laser rifle, not that you'll ever take it out of the package. Price at last look: About $700.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Boomstick Comics via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
26
of 50
Star Wars droids Kea Moll figure
Droids was a short-lived Star Wars animated series in 1985, and counted Rebel Alliance fighter Kea Moll as a main character. The figure was part of the next wave of post-trilogy merchandising, and was rare enough to become a collector's item. Price at last look: About $300.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:TheToyVault via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
28
of 50
Hasbro Early Bird certificate package, including figures
In 1977, Kenner was so swamped by the success of their Star Wars figures that it couldn't make them fast enough. So for the holidays, it sold an empty box, called the "Early Bird Package" that included mail-in certificates for four classic figures. In 2005, Hasbro reissued a limited run of the "Early Bird package," and they're very rare.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Lost In Time Vintage Toy Store via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
30
of 50
1984 Power of the Force Warok figure
Power of the Force was Kenner's attempt to keep Star Wars merchandise mania going without any new Star Wars films by packaging second-tier characters along with rare collector's items. The line didn't do well, making mint figures like this one extremely valuable. Price at last look: About $400.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Wallsparks via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
31
of 50
1983 Return of the Jedi Gamorrean Guard
Those ugly green guys guarding Jabba the Hutt's palace were known as "Gamorrean guards." They are not to be confused with the character "Gamora" from Guardians of the Galaxy, or the giant fire-breathing turtle "Gamera" – though oddly enough, all three are green. Price at last look: About $300.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:TheToyVault via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
34
of 50
1982 vintage Star Wars Hoth wampa cave
As the lull between A New Hope and Empire forced toy makers to source more obscure characters, so too did the lull between Empire and Return of the Jedi. Unless you just really like that one scene where Luke hangs upside down in an ice cave. Price at last look: About $220.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Horse and Rider Tack via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
37
of 50
2007 Lego Millennium Falcon
Lego only began making licensed Star Wars sets in 1999. This 2007 Millennium Falcon is probably the rarest major set, and at the time, had the most bricks of any Lego set in history, at nearly 5,200. Price at last look: About $3,000.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Bankstons via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
39
of 50
Orange snake Yoda figure
Remember that part in The Empire Strikes Back when Yoda dangled a giant orange snake around his little shoulders? No? Kenner actually made two versions of this figure, one with a brown snake and one with an orange one. Price at last look: About $300.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Wallsparks via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
40
of 50
1983 Weequay Return of the Jedi action figure
Another of the various races guarding Jabba's Palace, the tough, leathery Weequays show up in a variety of Star Wars films and series, including all three prequels. But don't hold that against them. Price at last look: About $361.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Tomodachi Store via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
41
of 50
Vintage Return of the Jedi Darth Vader
Your British kid with the Palitoy Yoda would need someone for him to battle, so it's a good thing you can get a Palitoy Vader, too. Sadly, his lightsaber looks more like a large baton than a sword. Price at last look: About $600.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Soundbooks53 via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
44
of 50
1979 Star Wars power droid
Produced in the lull between the first two films of the Original Trilogy, the Power Droid is basically a walking battery. At this point, Kenner *really* needed a new movie to come out. Price at last look: About $230.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Wallsparks via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
47
of 50
Vintage 1983 Star Wars Return of the Jedi Imperial biker scout
When kids in the '80s played Star Wars, the one kid that nobody liked got stuck being the Imperial biker who couldn't beat the Ewoks and was known for flying straight into trees. Price at last look: About $250.
Published:Caption:Mike RothschildPhoto:Rare-T via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
49
of 50
2014 Star Wars "Chrome Perspectives" Triple Autograph Card
2014 Star Wars Chrome Perspectives Triple Autograph Card: Fisher, Ford, Hamill: This is a unique autograph card with the signatures of the three leads from the original trilogy. Price at last look: About $20,000.