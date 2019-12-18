Lego, Kenner, and more: These rare Star Wars toys are on Amazon... for a price

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • r2-large
  • small-head-han
  • jabba-palace
  • palpatine
  • jawas
  • sy-snootles
  • large-3po
  • ewok-village
  • b-wing
  • ackbar
  • y-wing
  • slave-one
  • rebel-transport
  • dulok
  • android-set
  • imperial-commander
  • large-darth
  • chewy
  • speeder-bike
  • snaggletooth
  • yoda-game
  • cloud-car-pilot
  • lumat
  • palitoy-yoda
  • destroy-death-star
  • jawa
  • kea-moll
  • snowspeeder
  • early-bird
  • energizer
  • ewok-potf
  • gamorrean-guard
  • han-camo
  • hoth-bae
  • hoth-cave
  • klaatu
  • lando-disguise
  • lego-mf
  • luke-rotj
  • orange-snake-yoda
  • weequay
  • palitoy-vader
  • palpatine-potf
  • potf-jawa
  • power-droid
  • puzzle
  • teebo
  • scout-biker
  • empire-poster
  • autograph-card

For that Star Wars fan who has everything...

You've done the Black Friday thing. You've scoured Walmart and Target. But there's always that one person who needs something... different. Well, if that person always preorders tickets for the next Star Wars movie, and if that person can stand to wait a little longer for a gift, we've got a few ideas. 

These rare Star Wars toys are mostly sold by third-party sellers... so don't count on them necessarily arriving in time for Christmas. But the wait? So, so worth it.

One of the earliest-action figure depictions of R2, this R2-D2 vintage 1978 large action figure doesn't have any bells or whistles, but it is really big and really expensive. Price at last look: About $299.

Han Solo 1977 vintage 'small head' figure

The "small head" Han Solo  is one of the rarest variants of any original Star Wars figure, and one of the most valuable. Even out of their packaging, they can fetch hundreds of dollars. Price at last look: About: $100.

Vintage Jabba the Hutt dungeon playset

Own an original version of Jabba's palace, complete with the crime lord himself, as well as laughing goon Salacious Crumb. Why it looks a lot like a space-age hot plate is anyone's guess. Price at last look: About $125.

1984 Star Wars Return of the Jedi Emperor action figure

This loose vintage Emperor figure runs about $195.

Two vintage Jawas action figures

What's better than one desert scavenger? Two desert scavengers, of course. These two unpackaged figures don't come with any accessories, but they do have their original cloaks. Price at last look: About $130.

Return of the Jedi Sy Snootles & the Rebo Band set

The house band at Jabba's Palace got its own action figure set, for when you just really need to act out the insanely catchy music they played. Price at last look: About $275.

C-3PO vintage 1978 large action figure

Another large figure, this foot-tall 3PO pairs perfectly with the large R2-D2. Price at last look: About $195.

1983 Star Wars Ewok village playset

A playset for your vintage Ewok figures to enjoy whatever shenanigans they got up to when they weren't thwarting the Empire's plans for galactic domination. Price at last look: About $225.

Vintage Return of the Jedi B-wing fighter

Remember B-wings? No? Even Starwars.com calls them "Perhaps the oddest-looking starfighter in the Rebel Alliance fleet." But they played a vital role in taking out the second Death Star, so they've got that going for them. Price at last look: About $130.40.

1983 Admiral Ackbar figure

OK, all together now. One… two… three… IT'S A TRAP!!! But getting a rare, packaged Ackbar figure isn't! Price at last look: About $102.

1983 Return of the Jedi Y-wing fighter

Another in the fleet of small fighters that took on the second Death Star, this Y-wing can hold a droid, has a swiveling gun, and can even drop bombs. Price at last look: About $290.

1981 Slave One Boba Fett vehicle

Perhaps no minor character in cinema fired the imaginations of so many people like bounty hunter Boba Fett. From his arsenal of weapons to his steam-iron-esque ship, Boba had it all. What a shame that he got eaten by the sarlacc. Price at last look: About $100.

1981 The Empire Strikes Back rebel troop transport

Those slow, unarmed Rebel transports fleeing Hoth are memorialized in this vintage action vehicle, capable of carrying smaller figures off to fight another day. Price at last look: About $300.

1985 Dulok shaman with coin and staff

A Grinch-type species of hunter aliens, Duloks first appeared in the 1985 animated series Ewoks, which lasted just two seasons. They've never been seen in any live-action Star Wars film. Price at last look: About $300. 

Kenner Star Wars special exclusive android action figure 3-pack

An extremely rare and discontinued Target exclusive, this "Android Set" includes Chewbacca, who would be very upset at being called a droid. Price at last look: About $260.

1983 vintage Return of the Jedi Imperial commander action figure

The nameless horde of doomed midlevel officers that formed the backbone of the Empire are immortalized in this vintage figure. Price at last look: About $100.

Darth Vader vintage 1978 large action figure

Another of the second wave of Kenner large action figures, this Vader towers over large R2, as it should be. Price at last look: About $300.

1983 Star Wars Return of the Jedi Chewbacca figure

The original Wookiee, accept no substitutes, as depicted during the fight to take down the second Death Star. Price at last look: About $200.

Kenner Vintage 1983 Star Wars Return of the Jedi speeder bike

If you shelled out for the vintage Imperial Biker Scout, you basically have to pay for the baddie to have something to ride. After all, what good is a Biker Scout without a bike? Price at last look: About $300.

1978 Snaggletooth action figure

While Snaggletooth was one of aliens glimpsed in the Mos Eisley cantina, Kenner's rare "Blue Snaggletooth" figure depicts a version of an alien of that species named "Zutmore" who briefly appeared in the "Star Wars Holiday Special." Obviously. Price at last look: About $260, unpackaged.

1981 Yoda the Jedi Master game

The first waves of Star Wars merchandise weren't all action figures and vehicles. You could also play this board game, which was basically a slightly more complex Candy Land, only with Yoda. Watch out for those Jedi Trials! Price at last look: Around $217.

1983 Cloud City pilot figure

The Cloud City pilot flew the twin-pod fighter that escorted the Millennium Falcon to land in the giant city floating above Bespin. While the figure was released to coincide with Return of the Jedi, Cloud City doesn't actually appear in that film -- it's from 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, of course. Price at last look: About $126.

Lumat the Ewok figure

Another rare figure from Kenner's mid-1980s line, Lumat typifies the push to turn even the most marginal, minor figure in the Star Wars galaxy into merchandising gold. Price at last look: About $300.

Vintage Return of the Jedi Yoda

Long before Baby Yoda charmed social media, there was actual Yoda. This original figure, made by the long-gone British toy company Palitoy, has similar wide eyes, but is a lot harder to find. Price at last look: About $800.

1977 vintage Destroy Death Star board game

One of the first Star Wars board games ever released, the battery-powered Destroy Death Star lets you command a flight of X-wings in their mission to… you know, destroy the Death Star. Price at last look: About $140.

1978 8-Inch Jawa figure

At 8 inches tall, this rare figure, depicting one of the hooded scavengers on Tatooine, isn't much taller than the actual Jawas from A New Hope. It comes with a hooded cloak and laser rifle, not that you'll ever take it out of the package. Price at last look: About $700.  

Star Wars droids Kea Moll figure

Droids was a short-lived Star Wars animated series in 1985, and counted Rebel Alliance fighter Kea Moll as a main character. The figure was part of the next wave of post-trilogy merchandising, and was rare enough to become a collector's item. Price at last look: About $300.

1981 Empire Strikes Back snowspeeder

Ready to take on the whole Empire by yourself? Then you need this vintage Empire Strikes Back Rebel snowspeeder. Just don't sit in the back seat. Price at last look: About $160.

Hasbro Early Bird certificate package, including figures

In 1977, Kenner was so swamped by the success of their Star Wars figures that it couldn't make them fast enough. So for the holidays, it sold an empty box, called the "Early Bird Package" that included mail-in certificates for four classic figures. In 2005, Hasbro reissued a limited run of the "Early Bird package," and they're very rare. 

1982 Star Wars rebel vehicle maintenance energizer 1982

If you ever wanted to own an original version of the, uh, thing that X-wings plug into to charge, here's your chance. Chewbacca does not come with it. Price at last look: About $200.

1984 Power of the Force Warok figure

Power of the Force was Kenner's attempt to keep Star Wars merchandise mania going without any new Star Wars films by packaging second-tier characters along with rare collector's items. The line didn't do well, making mint figures like this one extremely valuable. Price at last look: About $400.

1983 Return of the Jedi Gamorrean Guard

Those ugly green guys guarding Jabba the Hutt's palace were known as "Gamorrean guards." They are not to be confused with the character "Gamora" from Guardians of the Galaxy, or the giant fire-breathing turtle "Gamera" – though oddly enough, all three are green. Price at last look: About $300.

Vintage 1983 Star Wars Return of the Jedi Han Solo in trench coat

What Kenner calls a "trench coat" really looks more like a camouflage bathrobe – for when you need to take down an energy shield and still feel like it's the weekend. Price at last look: About $400.

1980 Empire Strikes Back rebel base on Hoth

Relive the Rebels' desperate race for time with this Hoth base playset. Or just grab a Styrofoam container and make one yourself. Price at last look: About $90.

1982 vintage Star Wars Hoth wampa cave

As the lull between A New Hope and Empire forced toy makers to source more obscure characters, so too did the lull between Empire and Return of the Jedi. Unless you just really like that one scene where Luke hangs upside down in an ice cave. Price at last look: About $220.

1983 Return of the Jedi Klaatu figure

You don't remember Klaatu from his brief Return of the Jedi role as "Skiff Guard Who Laughs and Then Gets Blown Up?" Here's your chance to brush up. Price at last look: About $316.

Vintage disguised Return of the Jedi Lando Calrissian

You can rescue Luke from Jabba's palace over and over with your vintage Lando-disguised-as-skiff-guard figure. Price at last look: About $130.

2007 Lego Millennium Falcon

Lego only began making licensed Star Wars sets in 1999. This 2007 Millennium Falcon is probably the rarest major set, and at the time, had the most bricks of any Lego set in history, at nearly 5,200. Price at last look: About $3,000.

1983 Star Wars Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker

A vintage Kenner figure of Luke dressed like he's about to wreck Jabba's palace. No whining about power converters, just black-clad menace. Price at last look: About $300. 

Orange snake Yoda figure

Remember that part in The Empire Strikes Back when Yoda dangled a giant orange snake around his little shoulders? No? Kenner actually made two versions of this figure, one with a brown snake and one with an orange one. Price at last look: About $300.

1983 Weequay Return of the Jedi action figure

Another of the various races guarding Jabba's Palace, the tough, leathery Weequays show up in a variety of Star Wars films and series, including all three prequels. But don't hold that against them. Price at last look: About $361.

Vintage Return of the Jedi Darth Vader

Your British kid with the Palitoy Yoda would need someone for him to battle, so it's a good thing you can get a Palitoy Vader, too. Sadly, his lightsaber looks more like a large baton than a sword. Price at last look: About $600.

1984 Power of the Force Emperor Palpatine

Back when Return of the Jedi came out, the Emperor didn't actually have a name. But he did have a nifty collectible coin, and a staff. Price at last look: About $250.

Vintage Power of the Force Jawa

Yet another version of the diminutive desert scavengers, this one includes a rare collector's coin. Price at last look: About $113.

1979 Star Wars power droid

Produced in the lull between the first two films of the Original Trilogy, the Power Droid is basically a walking battery. At this point, Kenner *really* needed a new movie to come out. Price at last look: About $230.

1977 Star Wars Han and Chewie 140-piece jigsaw puzzle

A rare original piece of Star Wars merch, this was one of many Star Wars puzzles to come. Price at last look: About $165.

Teebo Return of the Jedi vintage action figure

Another rare Ewok figure from the original run of Return of the Jedi toys. Teebo was the Ewok scout who blew the horn to signal his fellow Ewoks to attack the Empire. Price at last look: About $338.

Vintage 1983 Star Wars Return of the Jedi Imperial biker scout

When kids in the '80s played Star Wars, the one kid that nobody liked got stuck being the Imperial biker who couldn't beat the Ewoks and was known for flying straight into trees. Price at last look: About $250.

The Empire Strikes Back hand-signed vintage poster

A rare, first-edition Empire Strikes Back poster signed by much of the movie's cast – though not the leads. Comes with a letter of authenticity and framing mounts. Price at last look: About $7,000.

2014 Star Wars "Chrome Perspectives" Triple Autograph Card

2014 Star Wars Chrome Perspectives Triple Autograph Card: Fisher, Ford, Hamill: This is a unique autograph card with the signatures of the three leads from the original trilogy. Price at last look: About $20,000. 

