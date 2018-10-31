Kohler's first smart mirror puts Alexa in your bathroom

CNET también está disponible en español.
Kohler is bringing smart bathroom fixtures to market, and the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror is the first one. The 34-inch width model we tested costs $1,200 and includes a tri-fold design.
Beneath the mirror's edge is a module that includes touch controls for microphone muting, speaker volume and lighting level.
The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror includes two integrated LEDs that are fully dimmable. You can dim or brighten the lights via voice command, touch or app control.
Kohler's Alexa-enabled mirror includes two speakers that are sealed in a watertight cover to protect against water damage.
Kohler is planning to release a faucet and shower that work with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. For now, though, the Verdera Voice Lighted mirror only works with Amazon Alexa.