The iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in all their glory

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
At Apple's event today in Cupertino, Calif., the company revealed its newest lineup of iPhones, which include the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
This is a developing story
Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS live blog and livestream
See everything that Apple has announced at its Sept. 12 event so far
The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display.
The iPhone comes in three different colors: gold, grey and black.
The iPhone will have improved audio technology.
A breakout of the iPhone's front-facing camera and sensors
Some more specs of the iPhone XS.
Apple also introduced a larger 6.5-inch iPhone, the iPhone XS Max.
A size comparison of the iPhone XS Max (left) and the XS.
Holding the iPhone XS Max in landscape mode.
Another look at the iPhone XS Max.
Steve Nash and an Apple engineer walking through a demo of the new Homecourt basketball training app.
There are two cameras on the front, a 7-megapixel camera and an IR camera.
The back has two 12-megapixel cameras, including a telephoto lens.
With the new iPhone, you can now adjust how blurry the background is after snapping the picture.
The latest iPhones will now have dual SIM capabilities so you can have two phone numbers in the same device.
A few more specs of the iPhone XS and XS Max.
Apple also introduced a third, more "budget-friendly" phone, the iPhone XR with an LCD display.