iPhone XS: Here's how it looks under the macro lens

Think you know the iPhone XS? It's only when you peer at Apple's new iPhone through a macro lens that you can easily appreciate the handset's design and elements. We take you on a tour of this phone, part by part.
The dual camera system seen here at close range. The stellar compilation of wide angle and telephoto lenses take exceptional photos, not to mention 4K video at 60fps.
One of the few remaining mechanical buttons on the iPhone, the ring/silent switch allows you to turn the ringer on from silent mode or turn it completely off. Most Android phones don't have an equivalent.