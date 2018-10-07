iPhone XS: Here's how it looks under the macro lens

CNET también está disponible en español.

Think you know the iPhone XS? It's only when you peer at Apple's new iPhone through a macro lens that you can easily appreciate the handset's design and elements. We take you on a tour of this phone, part by part.

The dual camera system seen here at close range. The stellar compilation of wide angle and telephoto lenses take exceptional photos, not to mention 4K video at 60fps.

ReadCNET's camera comparison between the XS and the iPhone X

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
1
of 22

Before we dive in, take a look at the iPhone XS in its entirety. It has a 5.8-inch screen with a notch; a "Super Retina" OLED display; and that front-facing camera with Face ID to unlock the phone.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
2
of 22

A flash isn't just one smooth circle. You can really see all the parts that go into making it.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
3
of 22

Look closely and you can see the pixels on the display. The 458ppi pixel density makes for a strong picture, but is a little lower than phones like the Galaxy Note 9.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
4
of 22

Most people don't see their screens this close-up.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
5
of 22

When you think about it, a nano-SIM card holds a lot of power for a very tiny part of the phone.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
6
of 22

The left side view of the XS shows an antenna band, ring/silent button and a portion of the volume-up button. 

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
7
of 22

One of the few remaining mechanical buttons on the iPhone, the ring/silent switch allows you to turn the ringer on from silent mode or turn it completely off. Most Android phones don't have an equivalent. 

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
8
of 22

You can see the microphone holes with their cross-hatched grills.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
9
of 22

The cross hatched speaker and mic holes, a total of 9 on the iPhone XS (and 10 on the Max XS) are clearly visible here, along with Apple's Lightning charger port.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
10
of 22

Here's the iconic symbol up close. 

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
11
of 22

Try fitting a water drop inside the Apple logo. It took a few passes for me to accomplish this slippery test.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
12
of 22

You can really see the raised mounting of the dual camera system here.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
13
of 22

iPhones are known for their seamless construction and curvy, ergonomically shaped edges.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
14
of 22

The silvery trim is highly reflective.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
15
of 22

Quick, how many pins on the Lightning charger cable? Up close, you can easily see that it's 8. 

ReadHow to tell if your Apple Lightning cable is fake

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
16
of 22

The other end of the Lighting charging cable connects to a USB-A port.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
17
of 22

When you plug the cable into a charging brick, this is where it's going. 

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
18
of 22

I's worth peeing closely at the front-facing camera lens (hello, Face ID) and the detail on the earpiece.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
19
of 22

Here it takes on a hazy quality.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
20
of 22

There's no doubt that the iPhone XS is a beautifully-made device.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
21
of 22

Read CNET's full iPhone XS review for all the good and bad that this $1,000 phone has to offer.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
22
of 22
