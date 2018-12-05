CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 006-iphone-xr-review
  • iphone-xs-3
  • iphone-xs-max-unboxing-9
  • 16-iphone-xs-max
  • 13-iphone-xs-and-iphone-xs-max
  • 11-iphone-xs-and-iphone-xs-max
  • iphone-xr-17
  • 044-iphone-xr-review
  • apple-iphone-xr-red-9827-017
  • 42b1049
  • dsc-8070
  • iphone-xr
  • apple-event-091218-iphone-xr-0820
  • iphone-xr-1
  • iphone-xs-7
  • 92-iphone-xs-max
  • 003-iphone-xr-review
  • dsc-8094
  • 115-iphone-xr-review

The iPhone XS Max (right) and iPhone XS (left) both launched on Sept. 21. The iPhone XR (middle) came out over a month later on Oct. 26. Each is an update to 2017's iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus.

If you haven't taken the plunge yet and want to know what the differences are, we nail them down over the next few slides. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
1
of 19

The iPhone XS retains the familiar design of the iPhone X, including a 5.8-inch OLED display and stainless-steel sides.

Take a look at CNET's drop test of the iPhone XS.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
2
of 19

Apple also offers a larger version of the XS with a 6.5-inch OLED display. It's called the iPhone XS Max.

Check out our camera comparison between the iPhone XS Max and Galaxy Note 9.

Published:Caption:Photo:Óscar Gutiérrez/CNETRead the article
3
of 19

With a footprint about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus (left), the iPhone XS Max has the largest display found on any current iPhone -- 6.5 inches vs. the 5.5-inch display on the iPhone 8 Plus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
4
of 19

The iPhone XS and XS Max come in silver, space gray and gold.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
5
of 19

Apple opted for more of a straw-colored gold this time than previous gold iPhone models that were more cooper colored.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
6
of 19

Then there's the iPhone XR (right), which has a 6.1-inch LCD display and an aluminum and glass body instead of the stainless steel and glass of the XS Max (left).

Published:Caption:Photo:Óscar Gutiérrez/CNETRead the article
7
of 19

The iPhone XR comes in black and white.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
8
of 19

There's also a Product Red edition.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNETRead the article
9
of 19

You can also get it in blue.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
10
of 19

There's a coral version.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
11
of 19

And yellow too!

Published:Caption:Photo:Óscar Gutiérrez/CNETRead the article
12
of 19

The XR's colors are a callback to the iPhone 5C.

Check out our dunk test for the iPhone XR. We push it to its limits under water.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
13
of 19

The iPhone XR costs $749, £749 or AU$1,229. That's $50, £50 or AU$150 more than the iPhone 8 cost when it launched in 2017. But it's also $50, £50 or AU$150 less than the iPhone 8 Plus' starting price. 

Take a look at CNET's drop test of the iPhone XR to see how durable it is.

Published:Caption:Photo:Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
14
of 19

The iPhone XS, like 2017's iPhone X, starts at $999, £999 or AU$1,629 for a 64GB model.

Check out our camera comparison between the iPhone XS and Google Pixel 3.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
15
of 19

The iPhone XS Max costs $1,099, £1,099 or AU$1,799 for 64GB. It's not much smaller than a Nintendo Switch, but has a larger screen (6.5 inches vs. the 6.2 inches). 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 19

All three 2018 phones have a new A12 Bionic processor that Apple claims is 15 percent faster than last year's A11 chip in the iPhone X.

Take a look at CNET's camera comparison between the iPhone XS and iPhone X.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
17
of 19

The iPhone XR has a single rear camera. The XS and XS Max both have dual rear cameras like the iPhone X.

Check out our camera comparison between the iPhone XR and XS.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
18
of 19

The iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are all available now. They'll make great gifts, but aren't the only phones you should consider adding to your gift list. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
19
of 19
Now Reading

iPhone XS features vs. XS Max, XR, X

Up Next

Best iPhone XS and XS Max cases

Latest Stories

iPhone XS specs vs. XS Max, XR, X: What's the same and different

iPhone XS specs vs. XS Max, XR, X: What's the same and different

by
This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

by
Insta360 One X gets updated for HDR video

Insta360 One X gets updated for HDR video

by
Superheroes swap places in Arrowverse crossover trailer

Superheroes swap places in Arrowverse crossover trailer

by
The adorable Dancebot dancing Bluetooth speaker is $44 with these stackable coupons

The adorable Dancebot dancing Bluetooth speaker is $44 with these stackable coupons

by