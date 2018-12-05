CNET también está disponible en español.
The iPhone XS Max (right) and iPhone XS (left) both launched on Sept. 21. The iPhone XR (middle) came out over a month later on Oct. 26. Each is an update to 2017's iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus.
If you haven't taken the plunge yet and want to know what the differences are, we nail them down over the next few slides.
The iPhone XS retains the familiar design of the iPhone X, including a 5.8-inch OLED display and stainless-steel sides.
Apple also offers a larger version of the XS with a 6.5-inch OLED display. It's called the iPhone XS Max.
With a footprint about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus (left), the iPhone XS Max has the largest display found on any current iPhone -- 6.5 inches vs. the 5.5-inch display on the iPhone 8 Plus.
The iPhone XS and XS Max come in silver, space gray and gold.
Apple opted for more of a straw-colored gold this time than previous gold iPhone models that were more cooper colored.
Then there's the iPhone XR (right), which has a 6.1-inch LCD display and an aluminum and glass body instead of the stainless steel and glass of the XS Max (left).
The iPhone XR comes in black and white.
There's also a Product Red edition.
You can also get it in blue.
There's a coral version.
And yellow too!
The XR's colors are a callback to the iPhone 5C.
The iPhone XR costs $749, £749 or AU$1,229. That's $50, £50 or AU$150 more than the iPhone 8 cost when it launched in 2017. But it's also $50, £50 or AU$150 less than the iPhone 8 Plus' starting price.
The iPhone XS, like 2017's iPhone X, starts at $999, £999 or AU$1,629 for a 64GB model.
The iPhone XS Max costs $1,099, £1,099 or AU$1,799 for 64GB. It's not much smaller than a Nintendo Switch, but has a larger screen (6.5 inches vs. the 6.2 inches).
All three 2018 phones have a new A12 Bionic processor that Apple claims is 15 percent faster than last year's A11 chip in the iPhone X.
The iPhone XR has a single rear camera. The XS and XS Max both have dual rear cameras like the iPhone X.
The iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are all available now. They'll make great gifts, but aren't the only phones you should consider adding to your gift list.