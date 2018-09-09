Significantly better battery life
Apple manages to keep each new iPhone slim while equipping it with a faster processor and graphics chip to also improve on battery life. But the truth is, we'd trade a little of that slimness and power for better battery life -- and so would a lot of other people.
With the iPhone X, you'd think that Apple might manage to squeeze out a little more battery life with the combination of a more efficient processor and an OLED screen, but the gains didn't materialize. In our video playback tests, the iPhone 8 Plus was the battery life king.
The X has done better in our subsequent tests, but those are similar to tests by Tom's Guide and the Wall Street Journal, which found the iPhone X battery landed squarely in between the 8 and and the Plus. Nevertheless, we still seem stuck on "don't go out for the night without bringing a battery pack."
Apple has positioned iOS 12 as adding speed and performance improvements to even older iPhones. It would be great if that translated into better battery life, too.
Chances of implementation: 15 percent
Everything we know about the 2018 iPhone/iPhone XS/iPhone X Plus.