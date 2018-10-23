Esto también se puede leer en español.

Although Apple's latest iPhone XR has a camera that lacks optical zoom, and its LCD display is a step below the iPhone XS' OLED screen, the iPhone XR is the best iPhone for the price.

It also comes in an array of colors including white, black, blue, coral, yellow and red, seen here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
1
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

The phone is available for preorder now and hits stores on Oct. 26. We found the iPhone XR delivers 95 percent of the high-end iPhone XS experience at 75 percent of the cost.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
2
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

There are compromises though: The screen and the camera take small steps back from the XS models, along with a few other feature nips and tucks.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
3
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Starting at $749 (£749, AU$1,229), the phone is hardly cheap -- but the XR (middle) still costs considerably less than the $999-and-up iPhone XS (right) and the iPhone XS Max (left).    

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
4
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Like many Apple products, the iPhone XR comes in a Product Red version. A percentage of the sale price goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, and it costs the same as the other colors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
5
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Top tip: Go for the $799 128GB version. Apple finally included a middle storage tier, instead of jumping straight from the $749 64GB (fine, but not quite enough) to the $899 256GB (probably more than most people need).   

Click or swipe through for more pictures of the iPhone XR in red.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
6
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
7
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
8
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
9
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
10
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
11
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
12
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
13
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

On the back of the phone is a single 12-megapixel camera. That impacts photos two ways: no 2x optical zoom or extra levels of digital zoom; and no telephoto-enhanced Portrait-mode photos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
14
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

You can still tweak lighting options on the iPhone XR though.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
15
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

On the front is a 7-megapixel camera with Face ID.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
16
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Face ID lets you unlock your phone with facial recognition.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
17
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Check out more photos of the iPhone XR in day-to-day uses.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
18
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
19
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
20
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
21
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
22
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
23
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
24
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
25
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
26
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
27
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
28
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
29
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
30
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
31
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
32
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Published:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
33
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple

Though it's not as top-notch as the XS models, the iPhone XR is built to be the best everyday phone in Apple's iPhone lineup, based on price, battery, speed and key features like the camera. It's a good size and, very nearly, a perfect phone for its price.

For more info, read CNET's iPhone XR review.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
34
of 34
Read Full Review
$749.00 at Apple
