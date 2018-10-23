Top tip: Go for the $799 128GB version. Apple finally included a middle storage tier, instead of jumping straight from the $749 64GB (fine, but not quite enough) to the $899 256GB (probably more than most people need).
Click or swipe through for more pictures of the iPhone XR in red.
Though it's not as top-notch as the XS models, the iPhone XR is built to be the best everyday phone in Apple's iPhone lineup, based on price, battery, speed and key features like the camera. It's a good size and, very nearly, a perfect phone for its price.