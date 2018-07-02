iPhone X vs. OnePlus 6: Photo samples

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 20-portrait-12-oneplus
  • 30-general-mural-oneplus
  • 30-general-mural
  • 5-portrait-3
  • 5-portrait-3-oneplus
  • 1-landscape-1-oneplus
  • 1-landscape-1
  • 10-portrait-9-sameframing-oneplus
  • 10-portrait-9-sameframing
  • 14-general-2-oneplus
  • 14-general-2
  • 26-portrait-john-oneplus
  • 26-portrait-john
  • 15-potrait-object
  • 15-portrait-object-oneplus
  • 13-selfie-successfulportrait
  • 12-selfie-portraitmode-oneplus
  • 21-selfie-3-oneplus
  • 21-selfie-3
  • 19-zoom-2x
  • 19-zoom-2x-oneplus
  • oneplus-portrait
  • iphone-portrait
  • 38-lowlight-manequins
  • 38-lowlight-manequins-oneplus
  • 44-lowlight-discoballhead
  • 44-lowlight-discoballhead-oneplus
  • 41-lowlight-heart
  • 41-lowlight-heart-oneplus

iPhone X vs. OnePlus 6

Both phones have dual cameras, but one uses its second camera exclusively for portraits. Click through the gallery to see more comparison shots and analysis.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
1
of 29

OnePlus murals

Colors on the OnePlus can look less vibrant than the iPhone, and because the lens is slightly wider, there is a touch more distortion.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
2
of 29

iPhone X mural

The same photo on the iPhone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
3
of 29

iPhone X portrait

The iPhone X uses its second telephoto lens (56mm equivalent) for portraits so you have to get closer to your subjects to achieve the effect.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
4
of 29

OnePlus 6 portrait

The OnePlus 6 uses its second 20-megapixel camera purely for portraits, but the lens is a lot wider than the iPhone's.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
5
of 29

OnePlus 6 landscape

A landscape photo from the OnePlus. Compared to the iPhone X photo (see next slide), the exposure looks a little more dull.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
6
of 29

iPhone X landscape

The same photo taken on the iPhone X.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
7
of 29

OnePlus 6 portrait mode

Another portrait from the OnePlus 6, which shows how wide you can make your portraits while still achieving a dramatic blurred background effect.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
8
of 29

iPhone X portrait with the same wide framing

In this portrait we took several steps back to get the same framing as the OnePlus to see what the effect looks like on the iPhone. It might be tricky to see at a reduced resolution, but the iPhone portrait doesn't quite manage to achieve a natural blur on the hair.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
9
of 29

OnePlus 6 colors

Colors from the OnePlus 6 generally look a little more true to life than those from the iPhone in certain situations. In this photo, the blue car looks more like it did in the real world than it does from the iPhone (see next slide).

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
10
of 29

iPhone X colors

By contrast, the iPhone X has more saturated colors, especially with the blue car and the red door. Some people may prefer this look compared to the results from the OnePlus straight out of camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
11
of 29

OnePlus 6 portrait

The OnePlus produces a striking background blur in this photo, despite the relative shallow distance between him and the foliage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
12
of 29

iPhone X portrait

The iPhone image doesn't look as pleasing, with less of the blur effect and slight overexposure on the face.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
13
of 29

iPhone X portrait on food

Neither phone gets the blur from portrait mode right 100 percent of the time, but in this example the iPhone X completely blurs out the top of the bottle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
14
of 29

OnePlus 6 portrait of food

The OnePlus does a better job with determining what to blur and what not to blur in this still life.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
15
of 29

iPhone portrait selfie

Portrait mode on the front-facing camera on the iPhone X doesn't always get it right ... in this instance, blurring out Vanessa.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
16
of 29

OnePlus 6 selfie

Portrait mode on the OnePlus doesn't blur out our faces, but isn't super accurate when it comes to blurring the hair.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
17
of 29

OnePlus 6 selfie camera

Selfies on the OnePlus are wider than those from the iPhone and don't flip the image (so it is like a mirror image).

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
18
of 29

iPhone X selfie

Color temperature on the front camera is a bit warmer overall, but the field of view is more narrow.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
19
of 29

iPhone X 2x zoom

The iPhone uses its second telephoto lens not only for portraits, but for optical zoom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
20
of 29

OnePlus 6 2x zoom

On the other hand, the OnePlus uses digital zoom to get closer to subjects. At 100 percent magnification you can tell the difference when looking at the labels on the wine bottles, as details are much sharper on the iPhone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
21
of 29

OnePlus 6 group portrait

Background blur from the OnePlus 6 gives a dramatic look to portraits, even with multiple people in the frame.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
22
of 29

iPhone X group portrait

The iPhone X portrait has a less dramatic blur than the OnePlus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
23
of 29

iPhone lowlight photo

In low light, separating the iPhone from the OnePlus is tricky. Both phones produce sharp photos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
24
of 29

OnePlus 6 low light

It's hard to pick a clear winner here as both phones do a great job.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
25
of 29

OnePlus 6 in low light

Another low light photo from the OnePlus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
26
of 29

iPhone X low light

The same photo from the iPhone X.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
27
of 29

iPhone low light

Another low light photo from the iPhone X.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
28
of 29

OnePlus 6 low light

The same photo from the OnePlus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
29
of 29
Now Reading

iPhone X vs. OnePlus 6: Photo samples

Up Next

The 44 best Android games of 2018

Latest Stories

What's the best streaming music app? Spotify, Apple Music and more, compared

What's the best streaming music app? Spotify, Apple Music and more, compared

by
Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call
1:42

Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call

by
Netflix goes old school with Hollywood billboards

Netflix goes old school with Hollywood billboards

by
Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint unlimited plans compared

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint unlimited plans compared

by
Facebook, Fortnite, net neutrality: The top tech headlines of 2018 (so far)

Facebook, Fortnite, net neutrality: The top tech headlines of 2018 (so far)

by
2019 Audi Q8 SUV's trick laser headlamps are upgradable

2019 Audi Q8 SUV's trick laser headlamps are upgradable

by