iPhone X vs. OnePlus 6: Photo samples

In this portrait we took several steps back to get the same framing as the OnePlus to see what the effect looks like on the iPhone. It might be tricky to see at a reduced resolution, but the iPhone portrait doesn't quite manage to achieve a natural blur on the hair.
Colors from the OnePlus 6 generally look a little more true to life than those from the iPhone in certain situations. In this photo, the blue car looks more like it did in the real world than it does from the iPhone (see next slide).
On the other hand, the OnePlus uses digital zoom to get closer to subjects. At 100 percent magnification you can tell the difference when looking at the labels on the wine bottles, as details are much sharper on the iPhone.