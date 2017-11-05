iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 Plus photo samples

CNET también está disponible en español.

HolidayBuyer's Guide

Colored walls

Emperor Norton I

Emperor Norton I

Dragon colored wall

Vanessa (iPhone X)

Vanessa (iPhone 8 Plus)

Elsa

Celso

Dual selfie portrait mode

Portrait mode on objects

Multiple subjects

Low light portrait mode X

Low light portrait mode 8 Plus

Low light iPhone X

Low light, 2x lens, iPhone X

Artworks on the walls in Chinatown alleyways provide a vibrant backdrop for portraits. All these photos are straight from the camera, taken on default settings. Exposure details have been added where relevant. This image was shot on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

We came across Emperor Norton I roaming around Chinatown in San Francisco. Shot on iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The same shot from the iPhone 8 Plus.

Caption by: / Photo by: Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Another mural presents a colorful backdrop for portraits, this time with some more distance between the subject and the background. Shot on iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Compare the image on this page with the next photo to see how similar portraits from both phones can be in good lighting. Shot on iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: Lexy Savvides/CNET

The same image taken on the 8 Plus.

Caption by: / Photo by: Lexy Savvides/CNET

Who needs the lighting effects in portrait mode when you can use the real sun? Shot on iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: Lexy Savvides/CNET

The front-facing TrueDepth camera on the iPhone X can create the portrait mode for selfies. It's a pleasing effect.

Caption by: / Photo by: Celso Bulgatti/CNET

Another selfie from the iPhone X using portrait mode on the front-facing camera.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The X doesn't always get it right for blurring out the background on objects other than people.

Caption by: / Photo by: Lexy Savvides/CNET

Both phones did a good job of detecting multiple subjects in the frame and blurring the background appropriately. Shot on iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Compare this shot (from the iPhone X) with the next slide. No flash, portrait mode and some very low light. Exposure: f/2.4, 1/30, ISO 500.

Caption by: / Photo by: Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

This is the same photo taken on the iPhone 8 Plus. Notice the difference in exposure and how the 8 Plus' photo looks more muddy and has more noise. Exposure: f/2.8, 1/60, ISO 1250.

Caption by: / Photo by: Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Here's a shot taken on the wide lens on the iPhone X in low light. Exposure: f/1.8, 1/5, ISO 80.

Caption by: / Photo by: Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

And the shot on the 2x lens. Exposure: f/2.4, 1/13, ISO 160

Caption by: / Photo by: Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 Plus photo samples

