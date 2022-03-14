iPhone SE (2022): Apple's Cheaper Phone Brings 5G to a Classic Design

Apple's new iPhone SE looks the same as the 2020 model, but with lots of little tweaks.
Apple's new iPhone SE brings 5G connectivity and the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13.
The design is very similar to the 2020 iPhone SE.
The phone keeps the same 4.7-inch LCD display, including bezels above and below.
The design keeps the home button and Touch ID.
The camera on the back of the iPhone SE has a 12-megapixel sensor and a wide angle lens with an aperture of f/1.8.
The camera itself is the same and the iPhone SE from 2020, but its photos benefit from the extra power of the A15 Bionic chip inside.
The A15 Bionic allows for image processing and Photographic Styles.
The camera can even shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second.
The iPhone SE's 5G support includes Sub-6 and eventually C-band. It does not however include millimeter wave, but odds are you are rarely in range of that anyway.
