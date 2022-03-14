/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
iPhone SE (2022): Apple's Cheaper Phone Brings 5G to a Classic Design

Apple's new iPhone SE looks the same as the 2020 model, but with lots of little tweaks.

Patrick Holland, Sarah Tew
Patrick Holland

Sarah Tew

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple's new iPhone SE brings 5G connectivity and the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13. 

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The design is very similar to the 2020 iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The phone keeps the same 4.7-inch LCD display, including bezels above and below.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The design keeps the home button and Touch ID.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The camera on the back of the iPhone SE has a 12-megapixel sensor and a wide angle lens with an aperture of f/1.8.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The camera itself is the same and the iPhone SE from 2020, but its photos benefit from the extra power of the A15 Bionic chip inside.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The A15 Bionic allows for image processing and Photographic Styles.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The camera can even shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The iPhone SE's 5G support includes Sub-6 and eventually C-band. It does not however include millimeter wave, but odds are you are rarely in range of that anyway.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Keep browsing the gallery for more photos of the 2022 iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

