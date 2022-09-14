X
iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Get the Biggest Changes to Apple's Phone Lineup

A new screen design, the Dynamic Island and a 48-megapixel main camera highlight Apple's Pro refresh.

James Martin Patrick Holland Mike Sorrentino
James Martin

Patrick Holland

Mike Sorrentino

Apple iPhone 14 Pro
1 of 11 James Martin/CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max make several noticeable changes to Apple's phone formula.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera lenses
2 of 11 James Martin/CNET

The phones' Pro Raw mode allows photos to be captured at the full 48-megapixel resolution.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
3 of 11 James Martin/CNET

On the back, the phones have a main 48-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
4 of 11 James Martin/CNET

Both iPhone 14 Pro phones can also shoot Cinematic mode video at 4K resolution and 24 frames per second.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
5 of 11 James Martin/CNET

Inside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones is Apple's new A16 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro
6 of 11 James Martin/CNET

Apple's new Photonic Engine image processing is also available for enhancing color and detail in photos.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro
7 of 11 James Martin/CNET

Coming around front shows the new screen cutout on the Pro and Pro Max, which is where you'll find the Dynamic Island feature.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro
8 of 11 James Martin/CNET

The Dynamic Island shows off contextual information as you move between apps. For instance, it will show what music is playing after you start a song in Apple Music.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro
9 of 11 James Martin/CNET

The Dynamic Island will appear to shrink and grow along the cutout depending on what's available to display.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera lenses
10 of 11 James Martin/CNET

Like with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the Pro models also include car crash detection and satellite connectivity.

iphone-14-pro-iphone-14-8712
11 of 11 James Martin/CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones will ship with iOS 16.

