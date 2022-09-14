iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Get the Biggest Changes to Apple's Phone Lineup

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max make several noticeable changes to Apple's phone formula.
The phones' Pro Raw mode allows photos to be captured at the full 48-megapixel resolution.
On the back, the phones have a main 48-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.
Both iPhone 14 Pro phones can also shoot Cinematic mode video at 4K resolution and 24 frames per second.
Inside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones is Apple's new A16 Bionic chip.
Apple's new Photonic Engine image processing is also available for enhancing color and detail in photos.
Coming around front shows the new screen cutout on the Pro and Pro Max, which is where you'll find the Dynamic Island feature.
The Dynamic Island shows off contextual information as you move between apps. For instance, it will show what music is playing after you start a song in Apple Music.
The Dynamic Island will appear to shrink and grow along the cutout depending on what's available to display.
Like with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the Pro models also include car crash detection and satellite connectivity.