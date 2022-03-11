/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro's New Green Colors Compared To Other Green Shapes

Apple is releasing the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in shades of green. We check out how the new colors look compared to other iPhone models and green items.

patrickholland.jpg
Patrick Holland
patrickholland.jpg

Patrick Holland

The new green iPhone color
1 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, seen here from left to right, received new colors at Apple's Peek Performance event. The Pro seen here comes in a green shade called Alpine Green and the iPhone 13's shade is simply titled Green.

alpine-green-iphone-13-pro
2 of 26 Kevin Heinz/CNET

The matte glass back of the iPhone 13 Pro makes the Alpine Green finish have a soft look.

The new green iPhone color
3 of 26 Kevin Heinz/CNET

Depending on the light, the Alpine Green finish on the iPhone 13 Pro can look rich and saturated like it does in this photo but also nearly monochromatic.

green-iphone-13
4 of 26 Kevin Heinz/CNET

In terms of specs, features and functionality, the new green iPhone 13 is identical to the iPhone 13 models that were released in Sept. 2021.

green-iphone-13
5 of 26 Kevin Heinz/CNET

The glossy back on the iPhone 13 makes the green color look vibrant. But it also attracts lint and dust.

The new green iPhone color
6 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

Both iPhones come with the same set of accessories as other iPhone 13 models, including a SIM card ejector tool and a USB-C to Lightning cable.

The new green iPhone color
7 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

The iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green.

The new green iPhone color
8 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13's green shades are also available on the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max and the smaller iPhone 13 Mini.

The new green iPhone color
9 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

Here is how the green iPhone models compare with the Pink iPhone 13 on the furthest left and the Gold iPhone 13 Pro on the right.

The new green iPhone color
10 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

A closer view of the iPhone 13 Pro's cameras on the Alpine Green model.

The new green iPhone color
11 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

Close up view of the iPhone 13's cameras on the Green model.

The new green iPhone color
12 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

Here the iPhone 13 Pro's Alpine Green is next to the green label on a bottle of eye drops.

The new green iPhone color
13 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

The iPhone 13 Pro is seen here next to the green of a Grogu figure (or as many refer to as Baby Yoda).

The new green iPhone color
14 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

This time we put the iPhone next to a Lego figurine with a green outfit.

The new green iPhone color
15 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

And here the phone is next to a green Perrier bottle.

The new green iPhone color
16 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

Both iPhone models are around a matcha doughnut.

The new green iPhone color
17 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

Both iPhone 13 models are next to a $5 bill.

The new green iPhone color
18 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

The two iPhone 13 models and a broccoli.

The new green iPhone color
19 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

Placing the iPhone models around a lime.

The new green iPhone color
20 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

Green-colored almond pesto inside a jar in between the two iPhone models.

The new green iPhone color
21 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

A Steva In The Raw packet with green branding next to both green-shaded iPhone models.

The new green iPhone color
22 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET

For more photos of the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, keep clicking through the gallery.

The new green iPhone color
23 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET
The new green iPhone color
24 of 26 Patrick Holland/CNET
The new green iPhone color
25 of 26 Kevin Heinz/CNET
The new green iPhone color
26 of 26 Kevin Heinz/CNET

