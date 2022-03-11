iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro's New Green Colors Compared To Other Green Shapes

Apple is releasing the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in shades of green. We check out how the new colors look compared to other iPhone models and green items.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, seen here from left to right, received new colors at Apple's Peek Performance event. The Pro seen here comes in a green shade called Alpine Green and the iPhone 13's shade is simply titled Green.
The matte glass back of the iPhone 13 Pro makes the Alpine Green finish have a soft look.
Depending on the light, the Alpine Green finish on the iPhone 13 Pro can look rich and saturated like it does in this photo but also nearly monochromatic.
In terms of specs, features and functionality, the new green iPhone 13 is identical to the iPhone 13 models that were released in Sept. 2021.
The glossy back on the iPhone 13 makes the green color look vibrant. But it also attracts lint and dust.
Both iPhones come with the same set of accessories as other iPhone 13 models, including a SIM card ejector tool and a USB-C to Lightning cable.
The iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13's green shades are also available on the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max and the smaller iPhone 13 Mini.
Here is how the green iPhone models compare with the Pink iPhone 13 on the furthest left and the Gold iPhone 13 Pro on the right.
A closer view of the iPhone 13 Pro's cameras on the Alpine Green model.
Close up view of the iPhone 13's cameras on the Green model.
Here the iPhone 13 Pro's Alpine Green is next to the green label on a bottle of eye drops.
The iPhone 13 Pro is seen here next to the green of a Grogu figure (or as many refer to as Baby Yoda).
This time we put the iPhone next to a Lego figurine with a green outfit.
And here the phone is next to a green Perrier bottle.
Both iPhone models are around a matcha doughnut.
Both iPhone 13 models are next to a $5 bill.
The two iPhone 13 models and a broccoli.
Placing the iPhone models around a lime.
Green-colored almond pesto inside a jar in between the two iPhone models.
A Steva In The Raw packet with green branding next to both green-shaded iPhone models.
