See the first PCs with the Intel 9th-gen Core i9-9900K

Intel has launched its ninth-gen Core desktop processors, including the high-end Core i9-9900K, at an event in New York. On hand were several major PC brands, each showing off existing gaming desktops, newly configured with ninth-gen chips. But beyond those off-the-shelf machines, overclockers showed off massively overclocked chips, kept cool using liquid nitrogen.
Intel showed off a long list of ninth-gen ecosystem parters, including PC makers and component companies. For example, Origin PC will offer the new Core i5/i7/i9 processors on not only gaming desktops, but also select gaming laptops, such as the EON17-X, which can be configured with full desktop CPUs, rather than laptop ones.