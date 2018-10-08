See the first PCs with the Intel 9th-gen Core i9-9900K

CNET también está disponible en español.

Keeping Intel's high-end CPUs cool

Intel has launched its ninth-gen Core desktop processors, including the high-end Core i9-9900K, at an event in New York. On hand were several major PC brands, each showing off existing gaming desktops, newly configured with ninth-gen chips. But beyond those off-the-shelf machines, overclockers showed off massively overclocked chips, kept cool using liquid nitrogen. 

Read the article
1
of 16

Don't try this at home

This is, of course, not a typical consumer use case, but made for a cool-looking "don't try this at home" demo. 

Read the article
2
of 16

HP Omen

HP has upgraded one of its existing Omen desktops with a Core i-9 9900K.

Read the article
3
of 16

HP Omen

This particular HP system was being used to demo a live Counter-Strike game. 

Read the article
4
of 16

Falcon Northwest Fragbox

One of our favorite small form-factor desktops, the Fragbox.

Read the article
5
of 16

Falcon Northwest Fragbox

Falcon Northwest will also be putting these new chips (and Nvidia's new RTX 2080 GPU) into a wide variety of desktop systems. 

Read the article
6
of 16

Alienware Aurora

Alienware head Frank Azor was on hand to talk about Dell's interest in the new Intel parts, seen here in the Aurora desktop. 

Read the article
7
of 16

Alienware Aurora

Dell also recently announced a new laptop, the 15-inch Alienware m15, but mobile versions of the ninth-gen Intel CPUs will likely have to wait until next year.

Read the article
8
of 16

Acer Predator

Acer's Predator line of gaming laptops are adding ninth-gen CPU options.

Read the article
9
of 16

Acer Predator

A side window on the case shows off the new components inside. 

Read the article
10
of 16

HP Omen

A different HP Omen desktop, this time showing off the Nvidia GTX card inside. Intel's performance demo scores were based on the GTX 1080Ti, not the new RTX 2080 GPU. 

Read the article
11
of 16

Current desktop designs with new CPUs

A lineup of products from Dell, HP and Lenovo -- each an existing desktop design, upgraded with Intel's new CPUs.

Read the article
12
of 16

Lenovo Legion

Lenovo's compact gaming desktop get the ninth-gen treatment. 

Read the article
13
of 16

Asus Strix GL12CX

A new version of an Asus desktop, now called the Strix GL12CX, which Asus has said will be available with both Core i7 and Core i9 ninth-gen Intel processors. 

Read the article
14
of 16

Asus Strix GL12CX

This Asus desktop had a custom Call of Duty design etched into its side panel. Because otherwise you might mistake it for a nongaming PC, of course. 

Read the article
15
of 16

And more to come

Intel showed off a long list of ninth-gen ecosystem parters, including PC makers and component companies. For example, Origin PC will offer the new Core i5/i7/i9 processors on not only gaming desktops, but also select gaming laptops, such as the EON17-X, which can be configured with full desktop CPUs, rather than laptop ones. 

Read more about Intel's ninth-gen CPUs here

Read the article
16
of 16
