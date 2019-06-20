Install Ring's Door View Cam in minutes

CNET también está disponible en español.
This is the finished product -- the Ring Door View Cam installed, but let's rewind and go through the process step-by-step. It's simpler than you'd think.
Make sure you're charging the included battery while you install the rest of the camera.
Use the Door View "key" included with your purchase to unscrew your current peephole.
Connect the flat side of the key with the two grooves on the indoor side of the peephole.
Keep turning to loosen it.
Carefully remove both sides of the peephole and set it aside (if you think you might reinstall it at a later time).
Line up the outside portion of the Door View Cam with the peephole opening.
Carefully press the new peephole through the opening.
If the peephole opening is larger than the one attached to the camera, add this extender. It's included with your purchase, although I didn't need to use it with this door.
Now it's time to install the inside portion of the camera. Press the tabs to separate the two sides like this. Set aside the faceplate for now.
Connect the baseplate section of the inside mount to the door.
You might need someone on the outside holding the camera in place while you do this.
Remove the connector cable from the peephole.
Note: The connector cable is already attached to the Ring peephole.
The "tightening nut" screws onto the peephole from the inside of the door.
Turn it clockwise to secure the camera on both sides.
Then attach the connector cable to the baseplate.
Install the battery.
Attach the faceplate.
The faceplate has a privacy screen. Use your finger to open and close it.
You can still look through it just like the original peephole.
Download the Ring app to configure your camera, including getting it online, giving it a name and selecting settings for motion detection and more.
This doorbell looks a lot like previous Ring models, particularly the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.
This model has a slimmer profile and, of course, is mounted to the center of your door -- rather than on a doorframe.
It works with Alexa voice commands and costs $199.
