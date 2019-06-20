Install Ring's Door View Cam in minutes

CNET también está disponible en español.

This is the finished product -- the Ring Door View Cam installed, but let's rewind and go through the process step-by-step. It's simpler than you'd think.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 25

Make sure you're charging the included battery while you install the rest of the camera.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 25

Use the Door View "key" included with your purchase to unscrew your current peephole.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 25

Connect the flat side of the key with the two grooves on the indoor side of the peephole.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 25

Keep turning to loosen it.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
5
of 25

Carefully remove both sides of the peephole and set it aside (if you think you might reinstall it at a later time).

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 25

Line up the outside portion of the Door View Cam with the peephole opening.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 25

Carefully press the new peephole through the opening.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 25

If the peephole opening is larger than the one attached to the camera, add this extender. It's included with your purchase, although I didn't need to use it with this door.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 25

Now it's time to install the inside portion of the camera. Press the tabs to separate the two sides like this. Set aside the faceplate for now.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
10
of 25

Connect the baseplate section of the inside mount to the door.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
11
of 25

You might need someone on the outside holding the camera in place while you do this.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
12
of 25

Remove the connector cable from the peephole.

Note: The connector cable is already attached to the Ring peephole.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
13
of 25

The "tightening nut" screws onto the peephole from the inside of the door.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
14
of 25

Turn it clockwise to secure the camera on both sides.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
15
of 25

Then attach the connector cable to the baseplate.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
16
of 25

Install the battery.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
17
of 25

Attach the faceplate.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
18
of 25

The faceplate has a privacy screen. Use your finger to open and close it.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
19
of 25

You can still look through it just like the original peephole.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
20
of 25

Download the Ring app to configure your camera, including getting it online, giving it a name and selecting settings for motion detection and more.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
21
of 25

This doorbell looks a lot like previous Ring models, particularly the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
22
of 25

This model has a slimmer profile and, of course, is mounted to the center of your door -- rather than on a doorframe.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
23
of 25

It works with Alexa voice commands and costs $199.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
24
of 25

Molly's dog, Bailey, kept a watchful eye as we installed the doorbell camera.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
25
of 25
