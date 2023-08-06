Inside Qualcomm HQ's Appointment-Only Museum Filled With Retro Phones

Qualcomm's first commercial product is the Omnitracs system launched in 1988, a satellite-based technology used in the trucking industry. It was a two-part system that allowed drivers to text and use GPS over satellite, as an alternative to using two-way radios that worked in remote areas.

The revenue from the Omnitracs product funded efforts that led to Qualcomm's development of the CDMA platform. Qualcomm later sold Omnitracs in 2013.