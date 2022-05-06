Inside Meta's New Retail Store

Facebook's parent company, Meta, wants people to try virtual reality headsets, video chat devices and smart glasses in a store.

james-martin-bio
James Martin
james-martin-bio

James Martin

See full bio

Meta VR Store
1 of 10 James Martin/CNET

In California on May 9, Meta will open its first retail store, where customers will be able to get hands-on with virtual reality headsets, video chat devices and smart glasses.

Meta VR Store
2 of 10 James Martin/CNET

Retail employees will be able to walk users through the use of VR devices.

Meta VR Store
3 of 10 James Martin/CNET

An open space dedicated to trying out virtual reality, where the user's view is displayed on the surrounding walls.  

Meta VR Store
4 of 10 James Martin/CNET

Walls filled with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, Facebook's Portal video chat devices and the Quest 2 VR headset and accessories.

Meta VR Store
5 of 10 James Martin/CNET

Various Meta VR products line the shelves at Meta's new retail store on its Burlingame, California, campus.

Meta VR Store
6 of 10 James Martin/CNET

The Anker Charging Dock for Quest 2 is a resting place for your Quest 2 headset and controllers that includes rechargeable batteries for your controllers as well as a USB-C cable and power adapter.

Meta VR Store
7 of 10 James Martin/CNET

With the Ray-Ban Stories glasses, you can also just say, "Hey Facebook, take a photo," or tell Facebook to shoot a video. 

Meta VR Store
8 of 10 James Martin/CNET

The store's displays also caution shoppers to use their devices responsibly, offering tips on how to do so.

Meta VR Store
9 of 10 James Martin/CNET

Ray-Ban Stories are smart glasses that allow users to take photos, record video and listen to music, but they can't be purchased at the store. The QR code shown here will take shoppers to the Ray-Ban site, where the glasses are sold.

Meta VR Store
10 of 10 James Martin/CNET

The Meta Store will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 322 Airport Blvd. in Burlingame, California, just south of San Francisco.

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

92 Photos
Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

More Galleries

Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

22 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2023 Kia Sportage Is Funky and Efficient

More Galleries

2023 Kia Sportage Is Funky and Efficient

35 Photos
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Looks More Rugged but Isn't

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Looks More Rugged but Isn't

49 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

32 Photos