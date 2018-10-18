Inside Facebook's election war room

CNET también está disponible en español.

At Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, the world's largest social network has assembled a team whose goal is to monitor election-related content on the platform.

Lexi Sturdy, war room lead, is currently monitoring Facebook platform data on the coming Brazilian elections.

Samidh Chakrabarti, director of elections and civic engagement, Katie Harbath, global politics and government outreach director, and Nathaniel Gleicher, cyber security policy, inside the Facebook election war room.

Lexi Sturdy, war room lead, left, and Andre Souza, researcher, right, monitor content on Facebook relating to the upcoming Brazilian elections.

Charlie, Lexi, and Andre discuss upcoming elections inside the Facebook election war room in Menlo Park, California.

With more than 2 billion monthly active users around the world, Facebook is now seen as having a potentially broad impact on the spread of information and the outcomes of elections.

Facebook election stewards with titles like "integrity software engineer," "elections software engineer," "core data scientist" and "escalations" operate from the Facebook election war room.

Samidh Chakrabarti, director of elections and civic engagement, Katie Harbath, global politics and government outreach director, and Nathaniel Gleicher, cyber security policy, observe live data streams from inside the Facebook election war room.

In May, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "In 2016 we were slow to identify Russian interference." Now, with the election war room, Facebook is trying to crack down on the spread of false information in the final weeks before the midterm elections.

