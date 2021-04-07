Ingenuity helicopter gets set to explore Mars

In the coming days, NASA's Perseverance rover will watch the historic first flight on the red planet.

NASA ingenuity helicopter flight
1 of 9
NASA/JPL-Caltech

In the coming days, NASA's Ingenuity helicopter will make a historic attempt at the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. The space agency is targeting no earlier than Sunday, April 11, for this first flight attempt.

Here, the Ingenuity helicopter can be seen on Mars as viewed by the Perseverance rover's rear hazard camera on April 4, 2021.

Read the article
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its onboard Right Navigation Camera
2 of 9
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Prior to its deployment, Ingenuity was tucked inside the Perseverance rover. That allowed the helicopter to charge its battery and heat itself using the power of the rover, which kept the interior at about 45 degrees Fahrenheit through the cold Martian nights, when temperatures can drop to as low as minus 130 F.

NASA Ingenuity helicopter flight
3 of 9
NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA says the flight date may shift as engineers make adjustments and go through the preflight checks to ensure everything is operating as expected. 

See the first Mars color photo recently snapped by Ingenuity.

Timing for events and the latest schedule will be available on the helicopter's Watch Online webpage:

https://mars.nasa.gov/technology/helicopter/#Watch-Online

4 of 9
NASA/JPL-Caltech

In this animation, Ingenuity swings down, with two of its four legs extended, from the belly of the Perseverance rover on March 28, 2021.

NASA Ingenuity helicopter flight
5 of 9
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Ingenuity helicopter is seen here underneath the Perseverance rover, with its four legs extended.

Ingenuity helicopter
6 of 9
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Here, the Ingenuity helicopter is seen in a closeup taken by the rover's Mastcam-Z pair of cameras. 

NASA Ingenuity helicopter flight
7 of 9
NASA/JPL-Caltech

We're not going to be drone-racing around Mars on day one. Initially, the plan is for the helicopter to start off slow, taking off and hovering just a few feet from the ground for about 20 to 30 seconds before landing. 

NASA Ingenuity helicopter flight
8 of 9
NASA/JPL-Caltech

But that first flight will be a major milestone. It will be the very first powered flight in the extremely thin atmosphere of Mars.

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of the area in back of it using its onboard Rear Right Hazard Avoidance Camera.
9 of 9
NASA/JPL-Caltech

If this first effort is a success, the Ingenuity helicopter will then attempt increasingly challenging flights of farther distances and greater altitudes.

More Galleries

The 40 best games on Nintendo Switch

The 40 best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Mortal Kombat, Black Widow and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Mortal Kombat, Black Widow and more

61 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

38 Photos
The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

32 Photos
The 24 deadliest animals on Earth, ranked

The 24 deadliest animals on Earth, ranked

24 Photos