How will haircut appointments work in this strange new normal as cities reopen from coronavirus lockdown? I got a look behind the scenes inside Asheville, North Carolina's beloved Eclipse Salon as they it reopens for service. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: I went to the hair salon to find out what your next visit might be like
