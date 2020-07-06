CNET también está disponible en español.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is a big, blindingly bright mechanical gaming keyboard

HyperX's red linear RGB switches give off a greater glow thanks in part to the company's pudding caps that come standard on the $129 keyboard.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2

Thick, steel frame

Pump up the lights and shut off the Win key

Pudding caps letting more light through

Media controls above the keyboard's light bar

Flip-up feet for a better typing angle

Pass-through USB 2.0 port

HyperX red linear switches

Available now for $129

