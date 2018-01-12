Hyperkin gave Nintendo's Game Boy an aluminum upgrade

CNET también está disponible en español.

Hyperkin's Ultra Game Boy prototype is a high-end upgrade of Nintendo's original classic portable game console. 

Photo by Sean Buckley/CNET
At a glance, it looks just like a Game Boy Pocket encased in aluminum.

Photo by Sean Buckley/CNET
It even has the multiplayer link port!

Photo by Sean Buckley/CNET
It's a good-looking copy, but there's a little more to it than a new case.

Photo by Sean Buckley/CNET
Unlike the original Game Boy, Hyperkin's version has a colored backlight.

Photo by Sean Buckley/CNET
It's also now battery powered, and Hyperkin says the final version will support USB-C.

Photo by Sean Buckley/CNET
It still plays the classic games, though.

Photo by Sean Buckley/CNET
It feels good, too.

Photo by Sean Buckley/CNET
Hyperkin plans to add a dial to change the backlight color, and the final version will come with software for composing chiptune music. Hyperkin hopes to sell it for less than $100 (about £75 or AU$125) when it launches later this year.

Photo by Sean Buckley/CNET
