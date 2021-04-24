Huge, excellent Epson projector produces huge, excellent pictures

Here's an up-close look at a projector capable of some impressively gorgeous images.

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB
1 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB

The Home Cinema 5050UB from Epson is a big LCD projector capable of some impressive images. 

Check out our full review of the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB: Big, bold and beautiful.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Chonkers
2 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Chonkers

The 5050 is big, far bigger than every projector we've reviewed in the last year.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Filter
3 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Filter

There's a replaceable filter on the air intake side.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Zoom
4 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Zoom

As befitting a projector of its class, the 5050 has a generous zoom range of 2.1x, meaning you have a wider flexibility in where you place the projector in relation to a specific screen size.

It's also motorized, so you can fill a 2.35:1 screen and then zoom back in to show 16x9 content at the correct aspect ratio.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Just talkin' about shift
5 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Just talkin' about shift

There's extensive horizontal and vertical lens shift, also motorized.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Many motors
6 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Many motors

In addition to its other tricks, the lens has a motorized cover that slides into place when you turn the projector off.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Size
7 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Size

While not big compared to many higher-end home theater projectors, it is worth considering its size and weight (24.7lbs or 11.2kg) if you're replacing a smaller projector.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Side buttons
8 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Side buttons

The 5050's few buttons are hidden behind a sliding door.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Recessed inputs
9 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Recessed inputs

It has HDMI of course, plus an analog PC input and connections for home automation systems.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Big remote
10 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Big remote

It will be hard to use this remote. Alternately, you can use it as a table.

Check out our full review: Epson Home Cinema 5050UB: Big, bold and beautiful.

$3,000 at Best Buy
Read Full Review

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Mortal Kombat, Black Widow and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Mortal Kombat, Black Widow and more

62 Photos
iMac throwback: Apple's candy-colored history, from 1999 to 2021

iMac throwback: Apple's candy-colored history, from 1999 to 2021

27 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

38 Photos
The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

32 Photos
The 24 deadliest animals on Earth, ranked

The 24 deadliest animals on Earth, ranked

24 Photos