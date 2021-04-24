Huge, excellent Epson projector produces huge, excellent pictures

Here's an up-close look at a projector capable of some impressively gorgeous images.
The Home Cinema 5050UB from Epson is a big LCD projector capable of some impressive images.
The 5050 is big, far bigger than every projector we've reviewed in the last year.
There's a replaceable filter on the air intake side.
As befitting a projector of its class, the 5050 has a generous zoom range of 2.1x, meaning you have a wider flexibility in where you place the projector in relation to a specific screen size.
It's also motorized, so you can fill a 2.35:1 screen and then zoom back in to show 16x9 content at the correct aspect ratio.
There's extensive horizontal and vertical lens shift, also motorized.
In addition to its other tricks, the lens has a motorized cover that slides into place when you turn the projector off.
While not big compared to many higher-end home theater projectors, it is worth considering its size and weight (24.7lbs or 11.2kg) if you're replacing a smaller projector.
The 5050's few buttons are hidden behind a sliding door.
It has HDMI of course, plus an analog PC input and connections for home automation systems.
It will be hard to use this remote. Alternately, you can use it as a table.
