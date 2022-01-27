Huawei's P50 Pro is a stylish, flagship phone with big problems

Huawei's P50 Pro finally hits shelves in the UK and wider Europe, but it comes with some big issues. Thanks to the ongoing restrictions imposed by the US, Huawei's phones can't use Google services -- including Gmail, YouTube and the Google Play Store -- and it doesn't have 5G.

Those are big problems for a phone that costs more than the iPhone 13 Pro.

Click through to see more of this confusing handset.