Here's the Mate 10, Huawei's latest phone. It ranks among some of the company's greatest.

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

It has a nice 5.9-inch, 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution display. 

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

As is the case with flagship phones in 2017, the bezels are slight. 

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

There's just enough bezel on the bottom for Huawei to cram a home button/fingerprint scanner in there. 

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

On the back are dual cameras. There's a 20MP monochrome shooter and 12MP camera combo.

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

On the front, you have an 8MP selfie camera.

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

The phone is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 970 CPU, which is roughly as powerful as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

There's a neural processing unit, or NPU, in the processor that Huawei says helps with AI and learning.

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

That AI helps the phone cameras identify 13 different scenes, including person, flowers, cat or dog, and optimise settings accordingly before a photo is taken.

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

If the Mate 10 has a weakness, it's battery life. It scored just under 12 hours in our battery testing. Not terrible, but not great either.

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

Click on for more shots of the Huawei Mate 10.

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review

Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
Read full review
Huawei's Mate 10 is one fabulous phablet

Published:
