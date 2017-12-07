Huawei's Mate 10 is one fabulous phablet

CNET también está disponible en español.
Here's the Mate 10, Huawei's latest phone. It ranks among some of the company's greatest.
It has a nice 5.9-inch, 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution display.
As is the case with flagship phones in 2017, the bezels are slight.
There's just enough bezel on the bottom for Huawei to cram a home button/fingerprint scanner in there.
On the back are dual cameras. There's a 20MP monochrome shooter and 12MP camera combo.
On the front, you have an 8MP selfie camera.
The phone is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 970 CPU, which is roughly as powerful as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.
There's a neural processing unit, or NPU, in the processor that Huawei says helps with AI and learning.
That AI helps the phone cameras identify 13 different scenes, including person, flowers, cat or dog, and optimise settings accordingly before a photo is taken.
If the Mate 10 has a weakness, it's battery life. It scored just under 12 hours in our battery testing. Not terrible, but not great either.
