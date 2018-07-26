Huawei Honor Play shoots for gamers

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • huawei-honor-play-1
  • huawei-honor-play-9
  • huawei-honor-play-5
  • huawei-honor-play-7
  • huawei-honor-play-8
  • huawei-honor-play-4
  • huawei-honor-play-3
  • huawei-honor-play-2
  • huawei-honor-play-6

huawei-honor-play-1

Meet the Huawei Honor Play, an affordable phone designed for gamers from the Chinese company's sub-brand, Honor. It will come with GPU Turbo, a feature that lets it perform 60 percent better and use 30 percent less power. 

huawei-honor-play-9

I tried playing PUGB Mobile on it and the game ran great. Winner winner chicken dinner!

huawei-honor-play-5

Besides being a gaming phone, the Play is quite a looker, and if you find it familiar, no, it's not that it looks like the iPhone X (which it does) but also because it resembles the Huawei Nova 3i.

huawei-honor-play-7

The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and dual 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera, with the 2-megapixel camera used as a depth sensor.

huawei-honor-play-8

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo but with Huawei's EMUI 8.2 over it.

huawei-honor-play-4

The phone is pretty thin, as you can see. 

huawei-honor-play-3

Yes, there's a 3.5mm audio jack. And it has a USB Type-C port.

huawei-honor-play-2

The rear cameras are powered by Huawei's AI, which features scene recognition and 3D portrait lighting.

huawei-honor-play-6

The phone will come in four colors: blue, violet, black and a special Player Edition that comes in red or black.

