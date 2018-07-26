Huawei Honor Play shoots for gamers

CNET también está disponible en español.
Meet the Huawei Honor Play, an affordable phone designed for gamers from the Chinese company's sub-brand, Honor. It will come with GPU Turbo, a feature that lets it perform 60 percent better and use 30 percent less power.
I tried playing PUGB Mobile on it and the game ran great. Winner winner chicken dinner!
Besides being a gaming phone, the Play is quite a looker, and if you find it familiar, no, it's not that it looks like the iPhone X (which it does) but also because it resembles the Huawei Nova 3i.
The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and dual 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera, with the 2-megapixel camera used as a depth sensor.
The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo but with Huawei's EMUI 8.2 over it.
The phone is pretty thin, as you can see.
Yes, there's a 3.5mm audio jack. And it has a USB Type-C port.
The rear cameras are powered by Huawei's AI, which features scene recognition and 3D portrait lighting.
The phone will come in four colors: blue, violet, black and a special Player Edition that comes in red or black.