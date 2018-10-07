Huawei Honor 8X is a budget phone with a punch

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Huawei's new Honor 8X sports a 6.5-inch, bezel-less, notched display and a shiny metal back. Despite its budget price of 1,399 yuan (about $205, £155 or AU$285 converted), it feels anything but.
The Honor branding is prominent on the phone.
The rear AI-powered dual cameras have 20- and 2-megapixel sensors.
Like most Android phones these days, it has a notched screen.
The Honor 8X has a Micro-USB port for charging.
It's really good-looking for a budget phone.
I would even go as far as to call it "stunning."
The fingerprint sensor is on the back.
The phone lets you use two SIM cards at once.
The shiny metal rear really is pretty gorgeous.
The camera offers Huawei's standard suite of features, including AI detection and a night mode that combines multiple shots into one image.