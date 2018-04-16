Esto también se puede leer en español.
The Honor 7A and Honor 7C are two budget phones from Huawei's Honor brand, aimed at cost-conscious buyers or people looking for a starter phone that can handle the basics.
The 6-inch Honor 7C is the more expensive phone of the duo, but it'll only set you back £170 (or about $240, AU$310).
Despite the modest price, the Honor phones come equipped with quick facial recognition the company claims is faster than Apple's iPhone X -- be forewarned, it may not be secure enough for mobile payments.
Although the Honor's facial recognition doesn't use a 3D depth sensing camera like the iPhone X, it maps out your face with 1,024 different points of interest.
This is all thanks to the 8-megapixel front camera.
Huawei claims that the Honor 7C is the most affordable dual camera phone in the world, packing a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooter on the back.
On the back you'll also find a rear fingerprint scanner.
And unlike some other phones on the market, the Honor 7C and 7A come with headphone jacks.
The Honor 7C is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chip with 3GB of RAM.
It runs Android's 8.0 Oreo operating system.
At £140 (about $200, AU$255) the Honor 7A is a little bit cheaper than the 7C.
Some of the main differences are that the 7A comes with a slightly smaller 5.7-inch screen...
...Only one 13-megapixel camera on the back...
...And a Snapdragon 430 processor with only 2GB of RAM.
Be sure to read our first take on the Huawei Honor 7C and 7A.