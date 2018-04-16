Esto también se puede leer en español.

The Honor 7A and Honor 7C are two budget phones from Huawei's Honor brand, aimed at cost-conscious buyers or people looking for a starter phone that can handle the basics.

The 6-inch Honor 7C is the more expensive phone of the duo, but it'll only set you back £170 (or about $240, AU$310).

Despite the modest price, the Honor phones come equipped with quick facial recognition the company claims is faster than Apple's iPhone X -- be forewarned, it may not be secure enough for mobile payments.

Although the Honor's facial recognition doesn't use a 3D depth sensing camera like the iPhone X, it maps out your face with 1,024 different points of interest.

This is all thanks to the 8-megapixel front camera.

Huawei claims that the Honor 7C is the most affordable dual camera phone in the world, packing a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooter on the back.

On the back you'll also find a rear fingerprint scanner.

And unlike some other phones on the market, the Honor 7C and 7A come with headphone jacks.

The Honor 7C is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chip with 3GB of RAM.

It runs Android's 8.0 Oreo operating system.

At £140 (about $200, AU$255) the Honor 7A is a little bit cheaper than the 7C.

Some of the main differences are that the 7A comes with a slightly smaller 5.7-inch screen...

...Only one 13-megapixel camera on the back...

...And a Snapdragon 430 processor with only 2GB of RAM.

Click through for more shots of the Honor 7A.

Be sure to read our first take on the Huawei Honor 7C and 7A.

