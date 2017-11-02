Esto también se puede leer en español.

Get a load of the HTC U11 Life.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

Like the Pixel 2 and original HTC U11, it has pressure-sensitive sides you can squeeze to launch just about any app.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

It's smaller with more stepped-down specs than the pricier, U11, left.

Photo by: Juan Garzón/CNET

The more cost-conscious U11 Life is on the right.

Photo by: Juan Garzón/CNET

The U11 Life comes in the same blue shade as the U11, but with an acrylic rather than glass back. (Globally, it also comes in black-and-white, if you prefer.)

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

It's a lustrous, shiny fingerprint magnet.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The U11 Life may be mispriced, but it's also rated IP67, which means it's water and dust.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Say goodbye to the headphone jack.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The USB-C port is off to the side. The U11 Life comes with a pair of USB-C headphones in the box.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The ridged button is for locking/unlocking and powering the phone off.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Take in some more shots of the U11 Life and catch up on all the pros and cons in our HTC U11 Life review.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
