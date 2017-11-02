Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
Get a load of the HTC U11 Life.
Like the Pixel 2 and original HTC U11, it has pressure-sensitive sides you can squeeze to launch just about any app.
It's smaller with more stepped-down specs than the pricier, U11, left.
The more cost-conscious U11 Life is on the right.
The U11 Life comes in the same blue shade as the U11, but with an acrylic rather than glass back. (Globally, it also comes in black-and-white, if you prefer.)
It's a lustrous, shiny fingerprint magnet.
The U11 Life may be mispriced, but it's also rated IP67, which means it's water and dust.
Say goodbye to the headphone jack.
The USB-C port is off to the side. The U11 Life comes with a pair of USB-C headphones in the box.
The ridged button is for locking/unlocking and powering the phone off.
Take in some more shots of the U11 Life and catch up on all the pros and cons in our HTC U11 Life review.