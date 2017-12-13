Take a peek inside HP's new Asia Pacific and Japan campus

CNET también está disponible en español.

The new HP campus for its Asia Pacific and Japan businesses is located in Singapore, next to its sister company, HPE. It takes up about 450,000 square feet of space and plays host to over 3,000 employees from more than 35 countries. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Besides making laptops and consumer printers, the company thinks 3D printing will be the future and has plenty of high-resolution models to prove this is so.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

This large machine is a 3D printer mostly used for industrial use, but in the future we can probably see a shrunk down version that can be used in homes. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The printer is busy at work getting ready for its opening today.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The 3D printer is also capable of making its own replacement parts, and in the future, HP says its printers will print printers. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

A factory line is located inside the campus, this one is used to make 3D printer heads. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The campus also has a smart lab where they test out robots to be used in its manufacturing lines. This one's capable of keeping water in a cup without any spillage and can be used for delicate work.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Besides consumer printers, the company also does printing for labels.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Like its sister company HPE, the HP Inc offices feature similar open spaces for employees to work.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

A large rest and cafe area lets employees chill out or have lunch.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

There are also semi-private booths where you can take calls or work without being distracted. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

A flexible office arrangement means you'll have to keep your stuff in lockers. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
Take a peek inside HP's new Asia Pacific and Japan campus

Published:
