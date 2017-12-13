Take a peek inside HP's new Asia Pacific and Japan campus

CNET también está disponible en español.
The new HP campus for its Asia Pacific and Japan businesses is located in Singapore, next to its sister company, HPE. It takes up about 450,000 square feet of space and plays host to over 3,000 employees from more than 35 countries.
Besides making laptops and consumer printers, the company thinks 3D printing will be the future and has plenty of high-resolution models to prove this is so.
This large machine is a 3D printer mostly used for industrial use, but in the future we can probably see a shrunk down version that can be used in homes.
The printer is busy at work getting ready for its opening today.
The 3D printer is also capable of making its own replacement parts, and in the future, HP says its printers will print printers.
A factory line is located inside the campus, this one is used to make 3D printer heads.
The campus also has a smart lab where they test out robots to be used in its manufacturing lines. This one's capable of keeping water in a cup without any spillage and can be used for delicate work.
Besides consumer printers, the company also does printing for labels.
Like its sister company HPE, the HP Inc offices feature similar open spaces for employees to work.
A large rest and cafe area lets employees chill out or have lunch.
There are also semi-private booths where you can take calls or work without being distracted.
A flexible office arrangement means you'll have to keep your stuff in lockers.