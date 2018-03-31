CNET también está disponible en español.

Design

No disconnect

Not cookie cutter

Left side

Keyboard

Keyboard

HP ZBook Pen

Creative Cloud

Kickstand

Kickstand

Size

Vents

Connections

QuickKeys

QuickKeys close up

Camera

Not the best angle

B&O speakers

Keyboard

Magnets

QuickKeys

Touchscreen

Moar keyboard

I write therefore I type

HP ZBook x2

HP ZBook x2

HP ZBook x2

HP ZBook x2

I'm not a huge fan of the x2's aesthetics, but it does look pretty good from this angle.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
When you detach the x2's keyboard, it automatically switches to Bluetooth so you can keep using it. This lets you use the tablet section like a tablet, without giving up keyboard shortcuts.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The ZBook has an unusual design aesthetic that forgoes modern sleek lines for something more muscular-looking. While it's not really rugged, it's designed to be more durable than a typical consumer detachable.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
In addition to the power switch, the headphone jack and volume buttons sit on the right side.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You can tilt the keyboard for comfortable typing or lay it flat.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The keyboard has a pretty good feel for a detachable. The backing is stiff, there's a reasonable amount of travel with a touch of kick and it has a nice big touchpad.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
HP and Wacom worked together on the EMR stylus -- that means no batteries -- which supports 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt and rotation, and feels nicely balanced.  It's only got a single button on the barrel though, plus the eraser, which makes it impractical for some 3D work. And you can't use Wacom's styluses with the x2.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
HP targets Adobe Creative Cloud users with the laptop; it comes with the Creative Cloud app preinstalled, and the company sells the x2 in preconfigured models in the US that are sort of optimized for specific applications. For instance, the $2,700 Photographer config is supposedly for using Photoshop and Lightroom, but there's no reason a Digital Artist needs a lesser $2,280 system for those applications plus Adobe Illustrator. I'd ignore the "helpful" categorizations while shopping.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The kickstand has good tension and can prop at fairly acute angles. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You can also lay the tablet back at a pretty obtuse angle.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It's a 14-inch notebook, which for some reason looks huge in this photo. It's not light though at just under 5 lbs/2.2kg.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The x2 stays surprisingly cool given the hardware that's inside. It's got two fans, which pull cool air in through the sides and vent the warm air through the top.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It doesn't charge through USB so it has a dedicated power connector. There are two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI connection and a USB 3 Type-A. There's also an SD card slot and a fingerprint reader.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Like Wacom's MobileStudio Pro, the x2 has a set of programmable buttons on both sides of the display which are relatively easy to differentiate by feel.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
There's a low-resolution camera on the back of the tablet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This isn't the most comfortable position in which to use the stylus, but I'm just posing for the photo.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The speakers are on the top of the tablet. As you'd expect, they're not great, and I find that the B&O-optimized profiles don't help.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Here the keyboard is flattened. Interestingly, many people who saw the system assumed that this is the correct position for the keyboard.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You can see the connections where the keyboard attaches to the tablet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The buttons are physically the same on both sides, but you can program them separately.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It's actually more comfortable to scroll with your thumb rather than torquing your wrist. But once again, posing.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
HP ZBook x2, a detachable designed for the creative class

Published:
