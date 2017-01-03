HP's two new laptops for 2017 have 360-degree hinges and fold in four different ways.
First, say hello to the HP Spectre x360 15-inch (2017).
The Spectre has an aluminum chassis and is thinner and lighter than previous models.
The 4K touch display performs at all angles with a 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution.
The glass touchpad is extra-wide for easy navigation.
The Spectre has plenty of ports for your docking needs.
On one side, the laptop has an HDMI-out, a USB Type-C and a Type-C port that also supports Thunderbolt 3.
If you look on other side you'll find an audio jack and USB port.
If you already have an HP Active Pen (sold separately) you can write directly on the Spectre's screen.
Keep clicking through for more Spectre pictures and for a look at the EliteBook x360 (2017).
HP's EliteBook x360 (2017) is the business model of the two.
It's thin, but delivers up to 15 hours and 15 minutes of battery life.
In the US and select countries, the EliteBook is bundled with the HP Active Pen you can use to draw on the screen.
The EliteBook connects to docks and displays with HDMI, VGA and USB ports.
Check out the laptop at more angles in the next few slides.
For a closer look at the two new laptops, check out CNET's take on the Spectre x360 15-inch and the EliteBook x360.
