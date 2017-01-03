The Latest New Products Must-See
HP's two new contortionist laptops for work and for play

HP's two new laptops for 2017 have 360-degree hinges and fold in four different ways.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, 2017)

First, say hello to the HP Spectre x360 15-inch (2017).

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The Spectre has an aluminum chassis and is thinner and lighter than previous models.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The 4K touch display performs at all angles with a 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The glass touchpad is extra-wide for easy navigation.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The Spectre has plenty of ports for your docking needs.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

On one side, the laptop has an HDMI-out, a USB Type-C and a Type-C port that also supports Thunderbolt 3.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

If you look on other side you'll find an audio jack and USB port.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

If you already have an HP Active Pen (sold separately) you can write directly on the Spectre's screen.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Keep clicking through for more Spectre pictures and for a look at the EliteBook x360 (2017).

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

HP's EliteBook x360 (2017) is the business model of the two.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover

It's thin, but delivers up to 15 hours and 15 minutes of battery life.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover

In the US and select countries, the EliteBook is bundled with the HP Active Pen you can use to draw on the screen.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover

The EliteBook connects to docks and displays with HDMI, VGA and USB ports.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover

Check out the laptop at more angles in the next few slides.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover

For a closer look at the two new laptops, check out CNET's take on the Spectre x360 15-inch and the EliteBook x360.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, 2017)
A favorite slim biz laptop gets a hybrid makeover

