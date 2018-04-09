HP Chromebook x2 detachable is designed for grownups

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Chromebook x2 is the first model to pair a Chrome OS tablet with a snap-on keyboard.
The x2 comes in the same ceramic white color that was such a hit with its Elitebook x2.
One USB-C connector and a volume rocker sit on the left side.
Another USB-C connector and a microSD slot sit on the right.
HP bundles in an AES-technology HP Active pen.
With a rigid keyboard and a hinge that lets you rotate the screen 360-degrees like a convertible, it should be more comfortable on your lap than most detachables.
It's covered in pleather.
It's high price and build quality puts it in for-grownups territory.