First Chrome OS detachable

Ceramic white

Left side

Right side

Pen included

Designed for laps

Pleather

Chromebook

The Chromebook x2 is the first model to pair a Chrome OS tablet with a snap-on keyboard.

Caption by / Photo by HP
The x2 comes in the same ceramic white color that was such a hit with its Elitebook x2.

Caption by / Photo by HP
One USB-C connector and a volume rocker sit on the left side.

Caption by / Photo by HP
Another USB-C connector and a microSD slot sit on the right.

Caption by / Photo by HP
HP bundles in an AES-technology HP Active pen.

Caption by / Photo by HP
With a rigid keyboard and a hinge that lets you rotate the screen 360-degrees like a convertible, it should be more comfortable on your lap than most detachables.

Caption by / Photo by HP
It's covered in pleather.

Caption by / Photo by HP
It's high price and build quality puts it in for-grownups territory.

Caption by / Photo by HP
HP Chromebook x2 detachable is designed for grownups

Published:
