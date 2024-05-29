How Will Android 15 Change the Way You Use Your Phone?

You had to really be paying attention at Google's recent developer event, Google I/O, to catch a glimpse of "Android 15" unless you count that "Android" contains the letters "AI" (and Google probably does).

AI advancements like Gemini and Project Astra dominated the stage, but Android development is still very much a focus. Developers and early adopters can install Android 15 beta 2 right now, to get a glimpse of what's to come.

In this gallery, we'll take a look at 14 changes and enhancements that will arrive on Android 15 later this year, as well as new features and settings coming to other versions of Android that more people will get to enjoy.