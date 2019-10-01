CNET también está disponible en español.

Skydio factory

Many companies rely on overseas manufacturing, but Skydio makes its own drones at its headquarters in Redwood City, California.

Skydio R2 drone

The $1,000 Skydio 2 drone has four propellers, six navigation cameras, a belly-mounted removeable camera and a 4K main camera to shoot video.

Skydio CEO Adam Bry

Skydio CEO Adam Bry stands by one fo the company's Skydio 2 drone. Drone manufacturing isn't as mature a process as making phones or PCs, he says.

Skydio R2 drone calibration

A robot calibrates a Skydio 2 drone's orientation controls in a room papered with QR codes.

Skydio wind blast

A Skydio employee blasts a Skydio 2 drone with a leaf blower to see if it can withstand strong winds.

Skydio drone history

Skydio's headquarters in Redwood City, California, shows off earlier drone models. At right is the the first product that went on sale in 2018.

Skydio headquarters in Redwood City, California

Before manufacturing comes design. Skydio's development lab is decorated with remote-control model aircraft hanging on the walls and ceiling.

Skydio drone assembly line

A short production line is at work building Skydio 2 drones.

Skydio programmer

Skydio is a drone AI navigation company at its core, which means software is a crucial part of the company's work. Programmers get giant 4K TV screens to use as monitors if they want.

Skydio controller manufacturing

A Skydio employee stamps a company logo on to an R2 drone joystick controller.

Skydio R2 beacon controller

The Skydio 2 beacon controller

Skydio R2 joystick controller

The Skydio 2 joystick controller has a spring-loaded clasp for a phone.

Skydio R2 drone

The Skydio 2 drone

