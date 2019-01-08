Honor View 20 will make your jaw drop

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
We run through the big headlines of CES's media.
We go for a ride in the electric and fully autonomous vehicle can haul either people or things thanks...
Mesmerizing. Hypnotic. Stunning. Those are all good words to describe the most arresting and unavoidable feature in Huawei's new Honor View 20: its finish.
It comes in blue and red, its bold chevron pattern playing in the light.
But that paint job isn't everything. Pay close attention and you see there's a truly edge-to-edge 5.4-inch screen display, with just a tiny hole cut out for the camera.
All the sensors moved up to the phone's top edge, along with a headphone jack.
On the back, you have a dual read camera setup, with a 3D lens that lets you do some interesting things.
The camera's AI engine, which Huawei says is 120 percent faster than previous versions, identifies a scene and automatically adjusts lighting. Here, it correctly tagged Cesar and Marta as a group.
Here's another example of the camera identifying food at Starbucks. Look for the small icon at the bottom of the screen.
You can get a 48-megapixel photo out of the Honor View 20 by going into the settings and choosing AI Ultra Clarity.
This will take a series of shots over 5 seconds and combine them into one mega-photo.
This way you lose much less detail when cropping in or zooming in. I wasn't able to get close up to the lion statue in the MGM, but here you can see the camera still captured detail.
A pro version (the black finish) has more storage and RAM: 256GB/8GB versus the 128GB/6GB combo on the standard Honor View 20.
There's a standard fingerprint reader on the back.
You can add expandable card storage in the SIM card slot, or make your phone dual-SIM.
We won't get pricing or availability until January 22, so hold tight! I expect it won't be as inexpensive as most Honor phones, given the souped-up specs, but it should sure come in for less than the iPhone XS.