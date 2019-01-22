Honor View 20's hypnotic colors will make your jaw drop

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7371
  • honor-view-20-7
  • honor-view-20-14
  • honor-view-20-5
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7423
  • honor-view-20-4
  • honor-view-20-6
  • honor-view-20-10
  • honor-view-20-20
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7402
  • honor-view-20-2
  • honor-view-20-16
  • honor-view-20-1
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7458
  • honor-view-20-11
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7419
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7364
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7447
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7428
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7468
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7456
  • es-ces19-honorview20
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7434
  • honor-view-20-19
  • honor-view-20-phone-ces-2019-7368
  • honor-view-20-12
  • honor-view-20-18
  • honor-view-20-21

Mesmerizing. Hypnotic. Stunning. Those are all good words to describe the most arresting and unavoidable feature in Huawei's new Honor View 20: Its dazzling finish.

Published:Caption:
1
of 28

It comes in blue, red and black, with a bold chevron pattern that plays in the light.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 28

The phone face is notable, too. There's a 6-4 inch, all-screen display with almost nothing standing between you and the screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 28

Take a look at that 25-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 28

All the sensors moved up to the phone's top edge, along with a headphone jack.

Published:Caption:
5
of 28

Here's another look at those sensors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 28

The screen has a 2,310x1,080-pixel resolution.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 28

The rear cameras give you a 48-megapixel lens and a 3D stereoscopic lens alongside, so you can take your portrait shots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 28

Storage starts at 128GB, or you can spend more for the 256GB option.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 28

Inside is a 4,000-mAh battery.

Published:Caption:
10
of 28

No Bluetooth headphones? No problem.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 28

There's no surprise here that the Honor View 20 phones charge with USB-C.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 28

There's no external card support for extra storage...

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 28

...but you can add a second SIM card.

Published:Caption:
14
of 28

The phone has a fairly slim profile.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 28

The 3D lens one the back lets you do some interesting things. 

Published:Caption:
16
of 28

The camera's AI engine, which Huawei says is 120 percent faster than previous versions, identifies a scene and automatically adjusts lighting. Here, it correctly tagged Cesar and Marta as a group.

Published:Caption:
17
of 28

Here's another example of the camera identifying food at Starbucks. Look for the small icon at the bottom of the screen.

Published:Caption:
18
of 28

You can get a 48-megapixel photo out of the Honor View 20 by going into the settings and choosing AI Ultra Clarity. 

Published:Caption:
19
of 28

This will take a series of shots over 5 seconds and combine them into one mega-photo. 

Published:Caption:
20
of 28

The benefit of either 48-megapixel setting is that you can retain more detail when cropping in. For example, I wasn't able to get close up to the lion statue in the MGM, but here you can see the camera still captured detail.

Published:Caption:
21
of 28

Here's the Honor View 20 in red, blue and black.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
22
of 28

There's a standard fingerprint reader on the back.

Published:Caption:
23
of 28

The phone runs Android 9 Pie, with Huawei's Magic UI 2 software layer on top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
24
of 28

Click through to enjoy a few more shots of the Honor View 20.

Published:Caption:
25
of 28

Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
26
of 28

Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
27
of 28

Read our full Huawei Honor View 20 review.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
28
of 28
Now Reading

Honor View 20's hypnotic colors will make your jaw drop

Up Next

The 60 best iPhone games of 2018

Latest Stories

Take this Google quiz to see if you can spot phishing emails

Take this Google quiz to see if you can spot phishing emails

by
Dyson moves HQ to Singapore from the UK ahead of Brexit

Dyson moves HQ to Singapore from the UK ahead of Brexit

by
CES 2019: This sleek-looking smart lighter helps you quit smoking

CES 2019: This sleek-looking smart lighter helps you quit smoking

by
Super Bowl 2019: How to watch Patriots vs. Rams online, start time and much more

Super Bowl 2019: How to watch Patriots vs. Rams online, start time and much more

by
MacBook Pro screen cable issues spawn 'flexgate' petition

MacBook Pro screen cable issues spawn 'flexgate' petition

by