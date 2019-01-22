Honor View 20's hypnotic colors will make your jaw drop

CNET también está disponible en español.
Mesmerizing. Hypnotic. Stunning. Those are all good words to describe the most arresting and unavoidable feature in Huawei's new Honor View 20: Its dazzling finish.
It comes in blue, red and black, with a bold chevron pattern that plays in the light.
The phone face is notable, too. There's a 6-4 inch, all-screen display with almost nothing standing between you and the screen.
Take a look at that 25-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera.
All the sensors moved up to the phone's top edge, along with a headphone jack.
Here's another look at those sensors.
The screen has a 2,310x1,080-pixel resolution.
The rear cameras give you a 48-megapixel lens and a 3D stereoscopic lens alongside, so you can take your portrait shots.
Storage starts at 128GB, or you can spend more for the 256GB option.
Inside is a 4,000-mAh battery.
No Bluetooth headphones? No problem.
There's no surprise here that the Honor View 20 phones charge with USB-C.
There's no external card support for extra storage...
...but you can add a second SIM card.
The phone has a fairly slim profile.
The 3D lens one the back lets you do some interesting things.
The camera's AI engine, which Huawei says is 120 percent faster than previous versions, identifies a scene and automatically adjusts lighting. Here, it correctly tagged Cesar and Marta as a group.
Here's another example of the camera identifying food at Starbucks. Look for the small icon at the bottom of the screen.
You can get a 48-megapixel photo out of the Honor View 20 by going into the settings and choosing AI Ultra Clarity.
This will take a series of shots over 5 seconds and combine them into one mega-photo.
The benefit of either 48-megapixel setting is that you can retain more detail when cropping in. For example, I wasn't able to get close up to the lion statue in the MGM, but here you can see the camera still captured detail.
Here's the Honor View 20 in red, blue and black.
There's a standard fingerprint reader on the back.
The phone runs Android 9 Pie, with Huawei's Magic UI 2 software layer on top.
