9 ways to donate when holiday shopping

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

Shop and donate

(RED)

Amazon Smile

LSTN

Pela phone cases

Goodshop

WeWood

eBay for Charity

Charity Navigator

Amazon Wishlists

More holiday deals

  • 42-77949943.jpg
    1
    of 11
  • red-ipod-touch-slide
    2
    of 11
  • amazon-smile-slide
    3
    of 11
  • lstnzebra.jpg
    4
    of 11
  • pela-phone-case-slide
    5
    of 11
  • goodshop-2017
    6
    of 11
  • wewood-watches-slide
    7
    of 11
  • ebay-for-charity-slide
    8
    of 11
  • charity-navigator-slide
    9
    of 11
  • salvation-army-amazon-wishlist-slide
    10
    of 11
  • yt-holiday-gift-guide-under-500
    11
    of 11

The holidays are all about giving. But if you're planning on buying gifts for your loved ones, why stop there?

There are plenty of people and charities that could use a little bit of holiday warmth. That's why we've compiled a list of ways to donate or products that give back to those in need. It'll feel just like your normal online shopping, but your money will go to the greater good.

Caption by / Photo by Getty Images

If you are passionate about fighting HIV/AIDS, then you may have already heard of (RED), which has partnered with brands like Apple and Mophie to donate a percentage of your purchase to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

For example, you can get the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, the Beats Pill Plus portable speaker, Mophie charging casesportable chargers and even a Vespa 946 scooter.

Caption by / Photo by (RED)

If you already buy gifts on Amazon, you need to check out Amazon Smile. After picking from nearly a million charities, you shop like you normally do, and Amazon donates half a percent of your eligible purchases to your charity (minus taxes, rebates, shipping and other fees). Amazon says it's donated over $62 million to charities this way. 

Plus, you'd be surprised by how many products you can buy that count towards Smile --  tens of millions, in fact.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon

If you're shopping for a pair of headphones this year, check out LSTN. The company makes headphones, earbuds and speakers with wood finishes.

The best part is that the proceeds from each purchase help LSTN and the Starkey Hearing Foundation give hearing aids to people in need all around the world. The company has helped more than 22,000 people regain hearing.

Caption by / Photo by LSTN

Save the planet while protecting your phone. Pela's cases for a handful of iPhone models (iPhone X and Galaxy S7 forthcoming) are fully compostable. They're made with flax instead of plastic. That means they won't pile up in landfills and take thousands of years to degrade. The company also donates to charities like Water.org, Save the Waves and the Surfrider Foundation.

Caption by / Photo by Pela

Get discounts and donate to charity while you shop for anything online with Goodshop. The site uses affiliate links for big name stores like Gap, Amazon, Apple and Walmart and then donates money to a charity of your choice whenever you make a sale. You can pick from plenty of big names, like the American Cancer Society, the Wounded Warrior Project and the ASPCA.

You can also browse coupon codes and other deals to save money while you shop. Think of it as RetailMeNot, but with a charitable bend.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by CNET

For someone who is punctual and also cares about the environment, a WeWood watch may be the perfect gift. The Italian company makes sophisticated watches out of wood that are free of toxic and artificial materials.

WeWood has a soft spot for the environment. That's why it teamed up with Trees for the Future and American Forests to plant a tree for every wood watch purchased. WeWood has planted over 500,000 trees with its partners, and aims to hit one million trees by 2020. WeWood also makes sunglasses and other accessories if watches aren't your thing.

Caption by / Photo by WeWood

eBay's charity shopping experience, eBay for Charity, lets sellers donate anywhere from 10 to 100 percent of the proceeds of a winning bid to charity. eBay even claims that donating to charity improves chances that the listing will sell.

Listings for charity are marked so buyers can tell where the money from the sale goes. And if you're a buyer, eBay makes it easy to search items based off of the charity it supports.

Caption by / Photo by eBay

A charitable donation makes a great holiday gift for the philanthroper who has everything and isn't interested in material goods. The website Charity Navigator supplies a full rundown on a charity's financial performance, accountability and transparency about where its funds go.

Caption by / Photo by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

If you're done shopping for the people on your list, you can shop for a charity. Many charities host Amazon wishlists of items they're in need of. On Amazon, go to the "Find a List or Registry" page then type the charity of your choosing in the search bar.

Just go to the list section of Amazon and type the charity of your choosing into the "Find Someone's List" search bar. You'll find local branches of charities like the American Red Cross or The Salvation Army, asking for toys, clothes or basic supplies. 

Caption by / Photo by The Salvation Army

We hope you're feeling charitable this holiday season and find ways to give back. But when you're done donating, be sure to check out the CNET Holiday Gift Guide for the best tech products you can give to your loved ones -- or yourself.

Caption by / Photo by CNET
1 of 11
|

9 ways to donate when holiday shopping

Published:
Up Next
Logitech Craft keyboard's Crown spe...
13

Latest Stories

The 12 best Black Friday camera deals we've found so far

The 12 best Black Friday camera deals we've found so far

by
Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017
15

Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017

by
Millennium Falcon waffles are tasty enough for you, old man

Millennium Falcon waffles are tasty enough for you, old man

by
Scary 'Slaughterbots' video shows danger of autonomous killer drones

Scary 'Slaughterbots' video shows danger of autonomous killer drones

by
Batman learns Gotham City kinda hates him in 'SNL' skit

Batman learns Gotham City kinda hates him in 'SNL' skit

by
'SNL' viewers want Chance the Rapper's Obama song on iTunes

'SNL' viewers want Chance the Rapper's Obama song on iTunes

by