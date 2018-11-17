14 DIY holiday projects that'll make your home smarter

Install a security camera to prevent package theft
This time of year, you're ordering tons of gifts online and shipping them to your house. Keep those gifts safe (or at least less appealing to thieves) with a security camera, like the Ring Spotlight Cam above.
Did a meet-up just turn into a holiday party? You can crank up the tunes on your phone by setting your phone in a mug or glass cup. The cup funnels the sound waves and amplifies them. Here are some more quick DIY speaker ideas.
Leaving cord connections laying on the snow or wet ground can cause electrical shorts and possibly shocks. To protect the connections, grab a plastic container (takeout containers or old food storage containers work great) and cut a notch in each side.
Put the plugs inside the container, letting the cords rest in the notches. This plastic barrier will help keep the connection dry.
In the winter, a warm home is a cozy home. The holiday season can be tough on your comfort though, not to mention your energy bill.
Keep your house guests snug and toasty, without spiking your energy costs with a smart thermostat. These intelligent HVAC controllers learn your heating preferences and patterns to maximize efficiency.
The holidays are hectic. There are plenty of social events to attend, visits to family and friends and vacations. No matter where you are, keep tabs on your home with a few affordable door and window sensors.
You'll get alerts when any door or window opens. Stick them on sensitive file drawers too, even liquor cabinets, basically anything you'd like to monitor discreetly.
Smart displays are the hot, new connected home gadget this holiday season. They can do useful things like control your smart devices, dial-up video calls or serve up cooking advice in the kitchen.
The big three tech giants all have competing products in this emerging field. Each has their own strengths, weaknesses, and capabilities. See how connected screens from Amazon, Google, and Facebook compare.
Locks with keyholes are so last century. This holiday, hook your home up with a new keyless, app-controlled deadbolt. They come with impressive features like remote operation, keypads, and total command over who enters -- and who doesn't. Many of these locks look fantastic, too.