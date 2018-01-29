Hive and Yves Béhar team for a super stylish indoor camera

The Hive View camera records in 780p or 1080p HD video. It also includes night vision and people detection. Since the camera can be rotated on the stand, you can also rotate the view of the live feed 180 degrees.
The Hive View camera is currently available in the US, the UK, Canada, and Italy. The price is $200 in the US, £189 in the UK, $240 CAD in Canada and €199 in Italy. There's no word yet on if the camera might be available in Australia, but if it were, that price converts to approximately AU$247.
The Hive View camera can alert you when motion or sound is detected via email or mobile alerts. It includes person detection you can turn on or off so pets or other moving objects don't trigger notifications.
Caption byMolly Price / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET