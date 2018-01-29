Hive and Yves Béhar team for a super stylish indoor camera

CNET también está disponible en español.

Hive View indoor camera

Hive app

Detachable camera cube

Live feed in the Hive app

Magnetic charging stand

Settings and preferences

Camera quality

Privacy mode scheduling

Pricing and availability

Push notifications

Hive collaborated with Yves Béhar for the sleek design of the $200 Hive View camera. A slim metal stand supports the camera cube.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review

The Hive app controls the Hive View camera. This is where you'll connect the camera to Wi-Fi, view the camera's live feed and adjust preferences.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review

You can detach the Hive View from its stand to take it anywhere in your home. The camera cube is powered by a nonremovable, rechargeable, lithium ion battery that lasts around 1 hour on its own.  

Caption by / Photo by Mark Serr/Hive Home
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review

Within the Hive app, you can view the Hive View's live feed. A time-stamped alert history is displayed below the image. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review

The stand that supports the Hive View camera also charges the camera's lithium ion battery when connected via a magnet on the side. The stand itself is powered by a Micro-USB cable. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review

The Hive app controls settings and preferences for the camera. You can adjust preferences for motion and sound detection, notifications, light and sound alerts as well as image quality and rotation. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review

The Hive View camera records in 780p or 1080p HD video. It also includes night vision and people detection. Since the camera can be rotated on the stand, you can also rotate the view of the live feed 180 degrees. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review

The Hive View camera includes a privacy mode. In the Hive app, you can select what days and times the camera records video. During days or times not selected, the camera won't record anything. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review

The Hive View camera is currently available in the US, the UK, Canada, and Italy. The price is $200 in the US, £189 in the UK, $240 CAD in Canada and €199 in Italy. There's no word yet on if the camera might be available in Australia, but if it were, that price converts to approximately AU$247. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review

The Hive View camera can alert you when motion or sound is detected via email or mobile alerts. It includes person detection you can turn on or off so pets or other moving objects don't trigger notifications. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Read full review
Hive and Yves Béhar team for a super stylish indoor camera

Published:
