High-end audio extravaganza rocks Chicago

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Avantgarde Acoustic Trio Classico XD speakers

Clearaudio Concept turntable

Woo Audio 3ES headphone amplifier

Magico A3 speakers

Dan D’Agostino Progression power amplifier

Harbeth M40.2 40th Anniversary speaker

Harbeth P3ESR 40th Anniversary speaker

Vinnie Rossi LIO preamplifier

MySphere 3.2 headphones

Magnepan 3.7i panel speaker

Alta Audio Lo speaker

Continuum Audio Labs Obsidian turntable

Western Electric 300B vacuum tube

Volti Audio Rival speakers

Stenheim Alumine Five speakers

Bricasti Design Platinum Series M21 digital converter

Linn LP12 turntable

Nagra HD preamp

Gamut RS7i speakers

  • img-5678
    1
    of 19
  • img-5621
    2
    of 19
  • img-5809
    3
    of 19
  • img-5689
    4
    of 19
  • img-5639
    5
    of 19
  • img-5715
    6
    of 19
  • img-5780
    7
    of 19
  • lio-bf-bk-front-crop1-e1466449069767
    8
    of 19
  • img-5814
    9
    of 19
  • img-5824
    10
    of 19
  • img-5747
    11
    of 19
  • img-5613
    12
    of 19
  • img-5731
    13
    of 19
  • img-5736
    14
    of 19
  • img-5723
    15
    of 19
  • img-5700
    16
    of 19
  • img-5664
    17
    of 19
  • img-5790
    18
    of 19
  • img-5796
    19
    of 19

The Audio Expo North America (Axpona) 2018 high-end extravaganza was held last weekend, April 13, 14, and 15 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention Center near Chicago, and it was a really big show. The sprawling event hosted 165 rooms packed with the world's best audio. Indeed, a feast for the eyes and ears. I had nowhere near enough time to check out everything, but here's a sampler of the high points. 

Avantgarde Acoustic's room-filling speaker system and subwoofers were much too large for the small hotel room, but the message came through loud and clear, the Trio Classico XD can deliver dynamics with startling power, and still sound natural with solo acoustic guitar. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

This custom finished turntable really caught my eye, Concept prices start at $1,600.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

The Woo Audio 3ES amplifier isn't for "normal" headphones, Woo makes a bunch of amps that do that, the 3ES amp makes the magic happen with electrostatic headphones. The 3ES is pictured here with a Stax SR009 electrostatic headphone, the amp is made in New York City and retails for $8,999. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

These slender towers made a huge impression on me, review to come. $9,800 per pair.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Dan D'Agostino is an American designer who made a big splash in the 1980s with his high-end audio company Krell, and he's upped the ante with his current namesake amps. The Progression Stereo amp sells for $22,000.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Here's a rather large, three-way "bookshelf" speaker that serves equally well as a studio monitor, or in sophisticated audiophile systems. They're $17,990 per pair. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

This little two-way maintained a remarkable amount of the larger Harbeth 40.2's sound character. The P3ESR has a near cult following among audiophiles for a good reason, it's simply one of the most listenable little speakers on the planet. They retail for $2,890 per pair.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

I listened to the Harbeth speakers teamed with Vinnie Rossi electronics, including this remarkable LIO preamplifier. LIO prices start at $4,480. 

Caption by / Photo by Vinnie Rossi

This headphone looks and sounds like no other, and since the drivers are in front, not facing in towards the ear the MySphere 3.2 sounds more open and spacious than nearly any other headphone, regardless of price. This one's $4,000.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

This 71 inch tall but less than 2 inches thick panel speaker is hyper transparent, and they easily projected a massive stereo sound stage. The 3.7i is made in the USA, and they sell for $5,995 per pair.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Lo and behold, this little bookshelf speaker may look understated, but the sound was anything but. Lo has a 2-inch ribbon tweeter, and a 7-inch woofer mounted in a substantially constructed rosewood cabinet. $3,495 per pair. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

The Obsidian is a turntable like a Lamborghini Aventador S is a car. I watched as the Obsidian was uncrated and setup, and the sheer quality of the base, platter, and Viper tonearm were beyond reproach. As ultra high-end turntables go the Obsidian is surprisingly compact, it retails for $35,000, the Viper tonearm adds an extra $10,000.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Introduced in 1938 the 300B is still the holy grail for many tube loving audiophiles. Now back in production in the USA the new Western Electric 300B will retail for $1,495 each. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

You crave hot-blooded, slam-you-back-in-your-seat dynamic punch, combined with stellar tonality? The Volti Rival horn speaker is the one to get. Hand crafted in the USA, they're $8,400 per pair.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

The Stenheim Alumine Five loudspeakers checked all the boxes for audiophiles with deep pockets, stunning build quality, sound was delicious, highly refined, vivid, and above all musical. They're $59,750 per pair.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Bricasti Design caters to the pro market and audiophiles, their Platinum Series M21 digital converter is for the latter group. It's unusually versatile and can switch between a delta sigma or ladder DAC for PCM conversion, and direct DSD. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

The classic 1970s audiophile turntable has remained in production and revised again and again over the years. Plenty of audiophiles still swear by the LP12, prices start at $4,600.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Swiss precision build and sound quality par excellence, as it should be for $59,500!

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

I've long been a fan of Gamut's smaller RS3i stand mount speaker, but this RS7i tower's combination of power, dynamics, focused imaging, and sweet tonality made for some of the very best sound at Axpona. Gamut products are all made in Denmark, these speakers retail for $39,990 per pair.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
1 of 19
|

High-end audio extravaganza rocks Chicago

Published:
Up Next
The Audiophiliac's best-sounding bo...
27

Latest Stories

How to clean shoes in the washer (without ruining them)

How to clean shoes in the washer (without ruining them)

by
Apple is now replacing batteries for cheaper MacBook Pro laptops

Apple is now replacing batteries for cheaper MacBook Pro laptops

by
The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu, season 2: What you need to know

The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu, season 2: What you need to know

by
Why this headphone website's year-long return policy is crazy good

Why this headphone website's year-long return policy is crazy good

by
3 things you need to know about Windows 10's new privacy settings

3 things you need to know about Windows 10's new privacy settings

by
Facebook's new data policy: Answers to your privacy questions

Facebook's new data policy: Answers to your privacy questions

by