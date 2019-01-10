'Hey Google' was posted far and wide at CES 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Google plastered the trigger phrase for the Google Assistant on the Las Vegas Convention Center and monorail.

James Martin/CNET
1
of 18

A closer look at Google's signage on the LVCC. 

Richard Nieva/CNET
2
of 18

The Las Vegas monorail carried Google's slogan all across town.

Richard Nieva/CNET
3
of 18

Google even posted its marketing message above a Walgreens.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
4
of 18

Google advertised inside the monorail, too. 

Joan E. Solsman/CNET
5
of 18

The Assistant was everywhere.

Joan E. Solsman/CNET
6
of 18

On the show floor, Google workers dressed in white taught people who the Assistant works with different products.

Richard Nieva/CNET
7
of 18

Even Google Assistants need to eat.

Richard Nieva/CNET
8
of 18

The Assistant works with smart TVs.

Claudia Cruz/CNET
9
of 18

And more smart TVs.

Claudia Cruz/CNET
10
of 18

And even with smart beds.

Claudia Cruz/CNET
11
of 18

"Hey Google, show me the front door."

Richard Nieva/CNET
12
of 18

Human "Google Assistants" were stationed at several booths.

Richard Nieva/CNET
13
of 18

The workers had "Hey Google" on their hats and jackets.

Richard Nieva/CNET
14
of 18

"Hey Google, turn off the lights." 

Richard Nieva/CNET
15
of 18

A Google worker explained how this smart home automation platform works.

Richard Nieva/CNET
16
of 18

Google workers roamed the show floor.

Richard Nieva/CNET
17
of 18

"Hey Google, turn on the diffuser."

Richard Nieva/CNET
18
of 18
