'Hey Google' was posted far and wide at CES 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
CNET's Amazon and Google reporters debate products, partnerships and presence at the world's largest...
For the past five years, Tech West has been delivering CES crowds the promise of something new, weird...
Google plastered the trigger phrase for the Google Assistant on the Las Vegas Convention Center and monorail.
A closer look at Google's signage on the LVCC.
The Las Vegas monorail carried Google's slogan all across town.
Google even posted its marketing message above a Walgreens.
Google advertised inside the monorail, too.
The Assistant was everywhere.
On the show floor, Google workers dressed in white taught people who the Assistant works with different products.
Even Google Assistants need to eat.
The Assistant works with smart TVs.
And more smart TVs.
And even with smart beds.
"Hey Google, show me the front door."
Human "Google Assistants" were stationed at several booths.
The workers had "Hey Google" on their hats and jackets.
"Hey Google, turn off the lights."
A Google worker explained how this smart home automation platform works.
Google workers roamed the show floor.
"Hey Google, turn on the diffuser."