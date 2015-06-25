Here's what works with the Amazon Echo

You won't, however, be able to tell them to change colors (at least not yet). For that reason, syncing Alexa up with the white-light-only Philips Hue White bulbs might make more sense. And hey, they only cost $15 a piece.
Philips Hue isn't your only option for Echo-compatible lighting -- there's also Lifx, which makes color-changing LED bulbs with Wi-Fi smarts. Unlike Philips, Lifx offers a custom skill with extra controls -- including voice-activated color changes.
You can also sync Alexa up with the Haiku-branded lineup of connected ceiling fans and peripheral smart home gadgets offered from Big Ass Solutions, makers of the original "Big Ass Fan" and the Haiku L Series smart fan, pictured here. The company introduced Amazon Echo controls at CES in 2016.
If you just want Alexa to turn your air conditioner on and off, you could pick up this smart, Alexa-ready model from Frigidaire.
Tado
Your other option? Pick up Tado, a smart controller for dumb air conditioners. It works like a relay -- you tell Alexa to turn the AC on, Alexa tells Tado to turn the AC on, and Tado tells your AC to turn itself on.
In addition to smart plugs, Belkin also makes an automatable WeMo Light Switch. If you're comfy with an installation that's a bit more hands-on, it's an easy way to smarten up a light fixture in your home. With Echo on board, you can let Alexa call the shots.
Alexa also works with the Automatic connected car gadget, which plugs into your vehicle's onboard diagnostic port. Sync it up with Amazon Echo, and you'll be able to ask Alexa how much gas you've got in your tank, or even where you parked your car last.
So, you've just changed into your favorite pajamas on a cold winter's evening, and you're climbing into bed for a peaceful night's sleep. Suddenly, you realize you can't remember if you locked the front door or not. Fortunately, you've got the August Smart Lock and an Amazon Echo product in your bedroom, so you can just say "Alexa, lock the door." Nighty night.
Amazon Echo also has its own channel on IFTTT, a free online automation service. That makes it possible to craft automation "recipes" where Echo triggers other IFTTT-compatible smart gadgets and Web services.
Orange Chef is another name that Amazon is investing in. The product is a smart countertop that senses in ingredients and weighs your food as you're cooking. With Alexa on board, you'll be able to ask her about the nutritional content of whatever it is you're making.
Moving forward, Amazon hopes that a growing number of third parties will jump in under Alexa's umbrella. Scout Home Security is one that's already in the mix -- Amazon is investing in the system as part of its $100 million Alexa fund, and basic Echo controls for arming and disarming your security system are already available.