Here's what works with the Amazon Echo

The increasingly connected Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo is a Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled smart speaker with "Alexa"-powered voice controls built right in. After launching late in 2014 as an invite-only product, Echo is now available to everybody on Amazon, and with a new open development kit for third-party device makers, it looks primed to play a growing role in the smart home. Click through to see everything Alexa can talk to -- and the integrations that are in the works, too.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
A smarter wireless speaker

Philips Hue LED Light Bulbs

Amazon Echo first dipped its toes into smart-home waters by integrating directly with a select number of popular third-party gadgets. The most notable was the Philips Hue line of color-changing LED light bulbs. Sync them up with Amazon's smart speaker, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn them on and off, or dim them up and down.

Photo by: Colin West McDonald/CNET
Lighting up your connected life

Philips Hue White

You won't, however, be able to tell them to change colors (at least not yet). For that reason, syncing Alexa up with the white-light-only Philips Hue White bulbs might make more sense. And hey, they only cost $15 a piece.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Hue's cheapest LED kit is a rock-solid foundation for smart lighting

Lifx

Philips Hue isn't your only option for Echo-compatible lighting -- there's also Lifx, which makes color-changing LED bulbs with Wi-Fi smarts. Unlike Philips, Lifx offers a custom skill with extra controls -- including voice-activated color changes.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This smart light bulb is your night vision camera's new best friend

Lifx Color 1000

You don't need to buy new, third-gen Lifx bulbs in order to control their colors with Alexa -- the original Lifx and bulb and the second-gen Lifx Color 1000 LEDs work with Echo, too.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
The best color-changing bulb? Not Hue you think

Lifx White 800

Same goes for the Lifx White 800, which sticks to the white light spectrum and cuts out the colors.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Smart, white light, no hub necessary

Lifx Z

Alexa can also control the Lifx Z color-changing light strips.

Photo by: Ry Crist/CNET
Plenty of potential from the Lifx Z multicolor light strip

TP-Link LEDs

TP-Link also makes relatively inexpensive smart bulbs that can connect directly with Alexa.

Photo by: Ry Crist/CNET
TP-Link introduces affordable, Alexa-ready smart bulbs -- no hub needed

Osram Lightify

Osram Lightify smart bulbs work with Alexa, too.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Osram's smart lights dial in on quality

Stack LED

Stack's presence-sensing smart bulbs are another Alexa-ready lighting option.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Stack's LEDs are smarter than the average smart bulb

Kuna

Kuna's smart porch light is Alexa-compatible, and it's got a built-in camera, too.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This snazzy porch light doubles as a DIY security camera

Emberlight

You could also connect Alexa with Emberlight, a smart bulb adapter. Screw in any old light bulb you like, and Emberlight will smarten it right up.

Photo by: Emberlight
Emberlight offers BYOB smart lighting (bring your own bulb, that is)

Big Ass Fans

You can also sync Alexa up with the Haiku-branded lineup of connected ceiling fans and peripheral smart home gadgets offered from Big Ass Solutions, makers of the original "Big Ass Fan" and the Haiku L Series smart fan, pictured here. The company introduced Amazon Echo controls at CES in 2016.

Photo by: Haiku Home

The newest smart fan from Big Ass Solutions is the most affordable one yet

Belkin WeMo Switch

Another product that Alexa can control right now is the Belkin WeMo Switch. Plug it in, then plug something else into it, and Alexa can turn it on or off at your command.

Photo by: Ry Crist/CNET
The nIFTTTy Belkin WeMo Switch + Motion reviewed

Belkin WeMo Insight Switch

Alexa can also control the Belkin WeMo Insight Switch, which does the same thing as the original, but adds energy-tracking smarts.

Photo by: Colin West McDonald/CNET
An even smarter smart-home power plug

iHome Smart Plug

iHome is another smart plug-maker that offers Alexa compatibility. Its plugs also work with Apple HomeKit, so you can turn them on and off using Siri commands, too.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The iHome SmartPlug gives renters a taste of the smart-home dream

iDevices Switch

iDevices also makes smart switches that work with both Alexa and Siri.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
iDevices Switch is saved by late-game software updates

iDevices Outdoor Switch

There's an outdoor version of that iDevices Switch, too.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
iDevices Outdoor Switch is worth the steep price

iDevices Thermoatat

iDevices also makes Alexa-compatible thermostats.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
iDevices Thermostat is short on features, high on potential

Nest Learning Thermostat

Nest still makes the highest profile smart thermostat on the market -- and yep, you can control it with Alexa commands.

Photo by: CNET
Same great Nest, now with even better looks

Honeywell Lyric

Honeywell makes a Nest competitor called the Lyric -- it works with Alexa, too.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Honeywell's next-gen Lyric thermostat sings the same old tune

Ecobee3 Lite

Ecobee is another big name in the smart thermostat game, and its newest offering, the Ecobee3 Lite, is one of our favorite Alexa-compatible smart climate gadgets.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Ecobee's 'Lite' thermostat is heavy on smart home partners

Honeywell Lyric T5 Thermostat

The Honeywell Lyric T5 is another smart thermostat that works with Alexa -- and it costs a little less than Nest and Ecobee.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
This "budget" Wi-Fi thermostat speaks fluent Siri and Alexa

Emerson Sensi Thermostat

Of course, if you just want the cheapest Alexa-compatible smart thermostat, go with Sensi. It's pretty plain, but it'll get the job done.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Sensi found a smarter way to heat and cool your home

Frigidaire Cool Connect Air Conditioner

If you just want Alexa to turn your air conditioner on and off, you could pick up this smart, Alexa-ready model from Frigidaire.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Tado

Your other option? Pick up Tado, a smart controller for dumb air conditioners. It works like a relay -- you tell Alexa to turn the AC on, Alexa tells Tado to turn the AC on, and Tado tells your AC to turn itself on.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNEt
Smart cooling from dumb air conditioners with Tado

Belkin WeMo Light Switch

In addition to smart plugs, Belkin also makes an automatable WeMo Light Switch. If you're comfy with an installation that's a bit more hands-on, it's an easy way to smarten up a light fixture in your home. With Echo on board, you can let Alexa call the shots.

Photo by: Colin West McDonald/CNET
Home automation for the DIY junkie

Lutron Caseta In-wall Dimmer Switches

Another Alexa-compatible smart switch option: Lutron's Caseta In-Wall Smart Dimmers. They cost more than WeMo, but we love the features and performance.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Lutron makes the best smart switch money can buy

Plug-in dimmers, too

Lutron's plug-in dimmers will work, too. Aside from letting you dim a lamp up and down, you'll be able to control everything with Alexa commands.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Siri comes home: Lutron kicks off the HomeKit product rollout

Logitech Harmony

Once the lights are dimmed down low, you might feel like watching some Netflix. If you've got a Logitech Harmony Hub in your living room, you can just say, "Alexa, turn on Netflix."

Photo by: Sarah Tew
Touchscreen remote gives you total control, for a steep price

SmartThings

Alexa can control entire smart home platforms, too. One example is SmartThings -- hook it up with Amazon Echo, and you can use Alexa to control anything in your setup.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Streamline your connected home with SmartThings 2.0

Insteon

Insteon is another example of a smart-home platform that works with Amazon Echo.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This automation old dog needs some new tricks

Wink

Same goes for the Wink Hub, now in its second generation. If you're using it to control automated lights and switches, you'll be able to sync all of them with Alexa.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Wink Hub 2 takes one step forward, two steps back

Control4

The Amazon Echo smart speaker can also trigger scenes in houses using a Control4 custom-installed smart home setup.

Photo by: Control4
Control4 adds Alexa voice controls for the luxury smart home

Nexia

Same goes for homes that use Nexia -- it's a platform that works just fine with Alexa.

Photo by: Ry Crist/CNET
Nexia syncs with Amazon Echo for voice-activated smart home control

Securifi Almond 3 Smart Router

Securifi makes a smart router called Almond 3 that works with Alexa. Aside from turning paired lights and switches on and off, you can tell Alexa to kick the kids off the Wi-Fi at bedtime. Seriously.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Master of none

GE Appliances

Enable GE's "Geneva" skill for Amazon Echo, and you'll be able to control your kitchen appliances using Alexa commands.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Amazon Alexa's new skill, Geneva, lets you voice control your GE appliances

GE Cafe Series Keurig Fridge

That includes GE's Cafe Series fridge with a built-in Keurig coffeemaker. You can ask Alexa to start heating the water up so that it's ready for you to brew a quick cup.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
New GE Cafe fridge serves up K-Cup coffee, smart home connectivity

Samsung PowerBot

Enable Samsung's Alexa skill, and you'll be able to ask her to start a cleaning cycle with the brand's flagship robot vacuum, the PowerBot.

Photo by: Ry Crist/CNET
Samsung's robot vacuum gets smart at CES

Neato Botvac Connected

Alexa can also fire up the Neato Botvac Connected for a quick cleaning.

Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This clever, connected cleaner is Neato's best yet

Automatic

Alexa also works with the Automatic connected car gadget, which plugs into your vehicle's onboard diagnostic port. Sync it up with Amazon Echo, and you'll be able to ask Alexa how much gas you've got in your tank, or even where you parked your car last.

Read full review
Photo by: Ry Crist/CNET
Driving assistant is like Nike FuelBand for your car

August Smart Lock

So, you've just changed into your favorite pajamas on a cold winter's evening, and you're climbing into bed for a peaceful night's sleep. Suddenly, you realize you can't remember if you locked the front door or not. Fortunately, you've got the August Smart Lock and an Amazon Echo product in your bedroom, so you can just say "Alexa, lock the door." Nighty night.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Next-gen August learns new tricks, locks out the competition

Nucleus Intercom System

The Nucleus Anywhere Intercom doesn't just work with Alexa -- it has Alexa built right in.

Photo by: Nucleus

A touchscreen intercom brings Alexa into the picture

IFTTT

Amazon Echo also has its own channel on IFTTT, a free online automation service. That makes it possible to craft automation "recipes" where Echo triggers other IFTTT-compatible smart gadgets and Web services.

Photo by: Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET
Set up IFTTT channels for your Amazon Echo

Orange Chef

Orange Chef is another name that Amazon is investing in. The product is a smart countertop that senses in ingredients and weighs your food as you're cooking. With Alexa on board, you'll be able to ask her about the nutritional content of whatever it is you're making.

Photo by: Orange Chef
Orange Chef cooks up a new Countertop kitchen scale

Garageio

Amazon's also backing development for Garageio, a smart gadget that lets you open and close your garage door from your phone. Connect it with Echo, and Alexa will take it from there.

Photo by: Colin West McDonald/CNET
Garageio brings smarts to your garage door (hands-on)

Scout DIY Home Security

Moving forward, Amazon hopes that a growing number of third parties will jump in under Alexa's umbrella. Scout Home Security is one that's already in the mix -- Amazon is investing in the system as part of its $100 million Alexa fund, and basic Echo controls for arming and disarming your security system are already available.

Read full review
Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Scout's security system keeps your safety in check

Alarm.com

Alarm.com is another cloud-based home security system that offers Alexa powered voice controls.

Photo by: Alarm.com
Alarm.com's smart security setup adds Apple TV app, Amazon Echo controls

