Here's what the new Macbook Air looks like

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
The new Macbook Air, introduced at the Oct. 30 Apple Event and available Nov. 7 starting at $1199, is 17 percent smaller...
...and 10 percent thinner.
The 2018 Macbook Air has a 2,560x1,600 resolution.
The new Macbook Air's speaker are 25 percent louder.
The new Macbook Air comes in gold, silver and space gray.
The T2 security chip uses Secure Enclave to house all your passwords and fingerprint information. The data doesn't ever leave your Macbook Air. Not even Apple can see the data.
Like the Butterfly keyboard? Well, here's the 3rd generation version.