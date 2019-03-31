Hasbro's Avengers: Endgame figures showcase heroes' new suits, weapons

CNET también está disponible en español.

Captain America

Captain America sports a few looks in the new Avengers: Endgame line from Hasbro, including this uniform that looks a bit more like his classic look from his standalone films.

Published:
1
of 30

Captain America (6-inch) from Avengers: Endgame

But in this figure, Captain America is sporting his new suit from Avengers: Endgame.

Published:
2
of 30

Captain Marvel (6-inch)

Captain Marvel has the same costume from her recently released standalone movie, but with slightly longer hair and a ball of energy.

Published:
3
of 30

Both Captains, together

Both Captain Marvel and Captain America can be purchased as part of a two-pack.

Published:
4
of 30

Hulk Gamma Grip

This role-playing item will give you hands like the Hulk.

Published:
5
of 30

Iron Man (6-inch)

This 6-inch verison of Iron Man fro Avengers: Endgame sports both the new white suit while wearing a red helmet and shooting *something* from his arm.

Published:
6
of 30

Marvel Legends Captain America

The Marvel Legends version of Captain America showcases the new suit along with his classic costume underneath. All of the Avengers: Endgame figures in the Marvel Legends line can be collected to build a Thanos figure.

Published:
7
of 30

Marvel Legends Citizen V

Not all of the Marvel Legends figures that are part of the Avengers: Endgame line are in the movie. This Citizen V isn't in the film (we think), but is part of the line.

Published:
8
of 30

Marvel Legends Ebony Maw

Ebony Maw may have been thwarted in Avengers: Infinity War, but he's alive and well in this Marvel Legends set.

Published:
9
of 30

Marvel Legends Hercules

We don't believe Hercules will be in Avengers: Endgame, but he is part of the Marvel Legends line releasing for the movie.

Published:
10
of 30

Marvel Legends Living Laser

Living Laser also gets to join the Marvel Legends line as part of the Avengers: Endgame releases, but is likely not in the movie.

Published:
11
of 30

Marvel Legends Nitehawk

Nitehawk also comes to the Marvel Legends line, but is probably not in Avengers: Endgame.

Published:
12
of 30

Marvel Legends Ronin

After taking Avengers: Infinity War off, Clint Barton will be in Avengers: Endgame. According to his Marvel Legends figure, he may very well be known as Ronin and don this darker, ninja-like look.

Published:
13
of 30

Repulsor Blast Iron Man

The Repulsor Blast edition of Iron Man from Hasbro's Avengers: Endgame line.

Published:
14
of 30

Ronin (6-inch)

Ronin is also going to be available as a 6-inch figure that is not part of the Marvel Legends line.

Published:
15
of 30

Ronin Titan Hero Series

A larger Ronin is also available as part of the Titan Hero Series.

Published:
16
of 30

Shield Blast Captain America

This Captain America can shoot his shield right off the arm, which when we saw it do this, the shield spun through the air like a frisbee.

Published:
17
of 30

Thanos Deluxe

Fresh off snapping away half the universe's life, this deluxe edition of Thanos is ready to fight off the surviving Avengers.

Published:
18
of 30

Thor Titan Hero Series

Thor keeps his shorter hair and facial hair from Thor: Ragnarok and Infinity War in the Titan Hero Series, but sports his new Endgame outfit.

Published:
19
of 30

Thor and Rocket Racoon

Thor and Rocket Raccoon are available in a two-pack of 6-inch figures.

Published:
20
of 30

Hulk, Titan Hero Deluxe (12-inch)

Here's where it gets a bit more interesting. Hulk is back and green in this Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Deluxe figure, but look at that face. It definitely looks a little more like Bruce Banner than his Hulk persona, might those Professor Hulk rumors become real? We'll find out soon enough when the movie debuts.

Published:
21
of 30

Hulk, Titan Hero Deluxe (6-inch)

This smaller, 6-inch depiction of Hulk is wielding a weapon. We asked Hasbro representatives if it might be from the movie, but they made a point to let us know that the toymaker will often add weapons to figures in order to fit in with the rest of the line.

Published:
22
of 30

Ant-Man, Titan Hero Power FX

This Ant-Man figure joins the Titan Hero Power FX line from last year, and all of the accessories from last year can be attached to this year's figures. The attachments and the figures will recognize each other, and play sounds that will match up to each combination.

Published:
23
of 30

Black Panther, Titan Hero Power FX

A Black Panther figure is part of the line, and while that might not mean anything about whether the hero appears in Endgame, we can't help but speculate if the purple colors on his costume mean anything.

Published:
24
of 30

Captain America, Titan Hero Power FX

Captain America from Endgame joins the line with his own attachment.

Published:
25
of 30

Captain Marvel, Titan Hero Power FX

Captain Marvel's Titan Hero Power FX figure is ready to shoot some energy.

Published:
26
of 30

Iron Man, Titan Hero Power FX

The Iron Man figure from the Titan Hero Power FX line has its own blaster attachment.

Published:
27
of 30

Iron Man Titan Hero Series

The Titan Hero Series provides a larger Iron Man in his suit, without the new white suit that is sometimes worn over it.

Published:
28
of 30

War Machine Deluxe

A deluxe version of War Machine is also part of the set.

Published:
29
of 30

Warrior Thanos

And get ready to battle the Warrior Thanos from Hasbro's Avengers: Endgame line, too.

Avengers: Endgame will be in theaters on April 26.

Published:
30
of 30
