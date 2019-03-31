Hasbro's Avengers: Endgame figures showcase heroes' new suits, weapons

The Marvel Legends version of Captain America showcases the new suit along with his classic costume underneath. All of the Avengers: Endgame figures in the Marvel Legends line can be collected to build a Thanos figure.
Here's where it gets a bit more interesting. Hulk is back and green in this Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Deluxe figure, but look at that face. It definitely looks a little more like Bruce Banner than his Hulk persona, might those Professor Hulk rumors become real? We'll find out soon enough when the movie debuts.
This smaller, 6-inch depiction of Hulk is wielding a weapon. We asked Hasbro representatives if it might be from the movie, but they made a point to let us know that the toymaker will often add weapons to figures in order to fit in with the rest of the line.
This Ant-Man figure joins the Titan Hero Power FX line from last year, and all of the accessories from last year can be attached to this year's figures. The attachments and the figures will recognize each other, and play sounds that will match up to each combination.
A Black Panther figure is part of the line, and while that might not mean anything about whether the hero appears in Endgame, we can't help but speculate if the purple colors on his costume mean anything.